Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain in Club World Cup in Atlanta

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, two of Europe’s most prestigious soccer teams, will face off in Atlanta on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain advanced by defeating Inter Miami 4-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Bayern Munich advanced by defeating Flamengo 4-2 in Miami.

Paris Saint-Germain won its first Champions League in May. Bayern Munich has won the Champions League six times.