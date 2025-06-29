Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain in Club World Cup in Atlanta

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, right, celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal with Josip Stanisic (44) and Aleksandar Pavlovic during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between CR Flamengo and Bayern Munich in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, right, celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal with Josip Stanisic (44) and Aleksandar Pavlovic during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between CR Flamengo and Bayern Munich in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
By
46 minutes ago

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, two of Europe’s most prestigious soccer teams, will face off in Atlanta on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain advanced by defeating Inter Miami 4-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Bayern Munich advanced by defeating Flamengo 4-2 in Miami.

Paris Saint-Germain won its first Champions League in May. Bayern Munich has won the Champions League six times.

PSG advanced out of the group stage with 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid on June 15, a 1-0 loss to Botafogo on June 19 and a 2-0 win over Seattle on June 23.

Bayern Munich advanced out of the group stage with a 10-0 win over Auckland City on June 15, a 201 win over Boca Juniors on June 20 and 1-0 loss to Benfica on June 24.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha (right) passes the ball as the Seattle Sounders' Obed Vargas looks on during the Club World Cup Group B soccer match between the Sounders and PSG in Seattle on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Ryan Sun/AP)

Credit: AP

Paris Saint-Germain will play Miami in Atlanta in Club World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain, which finished atop Group B, likely will play either Inter Miami or Palmeiras, whichever finishes second from Group A.

Mighty PSG sets sights on another trophy with a dominating win over Messi's Inter Miami

58m ago

PSG hammers Messi, Inter Miami to crush MLS’ last hope in Club World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain, winner of Europe's Champions League, scored four first-half goals and cruised by Lionel Messi and Inter Miami of the MLS at the Club World Cup in Atlanta

The Latest

Inter Miami fans cheer as they see the warm-ups during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Atlanta total attendance nears 160K after Inter Miami vs. Paris Saint-Germain

1h ago

PSG hammers Messi, Inter Miami to crush MLS’ last hope in Club World Cup

What to know as Dortmund, Monterrey meet in Atlanta in Club World Cup

Featured

Roey Shoshan sits inside the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody on Friday, June 27, 2025. Shoshan was born and raised in Israel and has lived in the United States for more than a decade. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

‘Leaves a tremendous mark on you’: Georgians recount arduous journeys home

In the midst of their travels, several Georgians found themselves at the center of a war zone when the Israeli Air Force preemptively struck Iran on June 13.

‘Diseases of despair’ afflict construction industry in Georgia

Male construction workers face a suicide rate 75% higher than that of the general population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1 dead, another critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood