Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, two of Europe’s most prestigious soccer teams, will face off in Atlanta on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup.
Paris Saint-Germain advanced by defeating Inter Miami 4-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Bayern Munich advanced by defeating Flamengo 4-2 in Miami.
Paris Saint-Germain won its first Champions League in May. Bayern Munich has won the Champions League six times.
PSG advanced out of the group stage with 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid on June 15, a 1-0 loss to Botafogo on June 19 and a 2-0 win over Seattle on June 23.
Bayern Munich advanced out of the group stage with a 10-0 win over Auckland City on June 15, a 201 win over Boca Juniors on June 20 and 1-0 loss to Benfica on June 24.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Paris Saint-Germain will play Miami in Atlanta in Club World Cup
Paris Saint-Germain, which finished atop Group B, likely will play either Inter Miami or Palmeiras, whichever finishes second from Group A.
PSG hammers Messi, Inter Miami to crush MLS’ last hope in Club World Cup
Paris Saint-Germain, winner of Europe's Champions League, scored four first-half goals and cruised by Lionel Messi and Inter Miami of the MLS at the Club World Cup in Atlanta
Featured
‘Leaves a tremendous mark on you’: Georgians recount arduous journeys home
In the midst of their travels, several Georgians found themselves at the center of a war zone when the Israeli Air Force preemptively struck Iran on June 13.
‘Diseases of despair’ afflict construction industry in Georgia
Male construction workers face a suicide rate 75% higher than that of the general population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
1 dead, another critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood