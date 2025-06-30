Instead, Russell-Rowe spun back to his and Morales’ left and fired a shot that beat Brad Guzan to the near post.

Morales said he thought he played him like he should. He said the best-case scenario would have been to block the shot.

“I think I did get a small touch on it, but obviously I would have liked to gone more to hopefully deflect the ball out,” he said. “Obviously, you want to force it out wide, force it to the sidelines, so that he doesn’t cut in. But at the end of the day, I think I could have done a little bit more to really stop the shot.”

Morales won all three of his aerial duels, had one clearance, committed two fouls and completed 58 of his 62 passes, including creating one chance.

“He gives everything,” Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila said. “If you do that, that’s the basic of what you can expect. So that’s something I like. It’s his first game, tough game for him. Didn’t get protected so much either, because opposite side didn’t come enough in. Let’s build on this.”

Morales is in line to start again at Audi Field because of ongoing injuries to Derrick Williams and Stian Gregersen. Morales has good memories there. He started a match last year and helped the team shut out Christian Benteke.

“Those are the type of games I like to play,” he said. “Get to be able to be aggressive with a striker. And obviously I know his qualities, and hopefully I can counter that.”

In addition to keeping his starting spot, Morales faces another challenge. A two-parter, actually.

Morales is in the last year of his contract, which has an option for 2026. Because he is a Homegrown signee with a low salary that doesn’t count against the MLS salary budget and he has national-team experience playing with Bolivia, he may be considered an asset by other teams.

Being wanted usually is flattering.

But Morales also is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in finance, from Georgia Tech.

Should he be traded or transferred by Atlanta United, it will become more difficult to finish a degree he and his parents very much want him to complete.

Morales said he is anxious about his future.

“I try to manage it as best I can in terms of taking online classes and trying to really think far ahead in the future and what ways I can manage my degree,” he said. “All I can do is literally just perform at the best of my ability and do what I can and figure it out as I go.”