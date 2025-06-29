Atlanta United
Atlanta total attendance nears 160K after Inter Miami vs. Paris Saint-German

4 Club World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have averaged nearly 40,000 fans.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) attempts a shot during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves (87), center, hits the goal for his second goal during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami players reacts after paris Saint-Germain sacore the first goal during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) leaves the field afte Inter Miami loss against Paris Saint-Germain during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after missing an opportunity during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) dribbles through traffic during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia (8) battles for possession during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) drbbles between PSG defenders during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt (57) contrls the ball during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) battles for the ball against Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves (87) during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles between PSG defenders during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes (25) reacts after a foul from Inter Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt (57) during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Paris Saint-Germain players recats after Inter Miami midfielder Tomás Aviles (6) score a own goal during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Paris Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (7) battels for possession against Inter Inter Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt (57) during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Paris Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (7) battles for possession against Inter Miami midfielder Tomás Aviles (6) during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) disputes the ball against Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos (5) during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Paris Saint-Germain celebreat after Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves (87) score during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) battles for possession against Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves (87) during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) tries to control the ball during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) shoots prior the during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Inter Miami fans cheer as they see the warm-ups during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
A lady holds a sign at the sidelines as Inter Miami warm up prior to the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Fans cheer as they see the warm-ups during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Fans walks towards the Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Raynaldo Morales from Buford looks up as he arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Raúl Romero from Buford takes a cellphone photo of Jerónimo Bonilla as they arrive at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Fans walks towards the Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Marlon and Lourdes Chinchilla from Guatemala hold their jerseys in support of Lionel Messi prior to the round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Fans move up and down the escalators prior to the round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
PSG fans signal to the camera as they arrived to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Sunday’s announced attendance of 65,574 for Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-0 win against Inter Miami in the Round of 16 Club World Cup match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium brought Atlanta’s four-game total to 159,886 with two matches remaining.

The next match will feature Borussia Dortmund taking on Monterrey at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The last match will be a quarterfinal at noon Saturday.

Most in Sunday’s crowd were there to watch Messi. Though he has played in the stadium six times, he was cheered throughout as if it was his first time in Atlanta.

“He’s 38 and people continue to buy a ticket to see him,” Miami manager Javier Mascherano said. “That is his grandeur and the legacy he has bestowed upon us.”

First goal. The free kick to the back post that resulted in PSG’s first goal against Inter Miami was something the team worked on Saturday.

PSG manager Luis Enrique didn’t want to say if it was a tactic designed to take advantage of something from scouting Miami. “I have no comment about that,” Enrique said.

Miami has given up one goal from a free kick and four from corner kicks during its MLS season. Last season it gave up three goals from free kicks and eight from corner kicks, according to fotmob.com.

“We trained for it (first goal) and we ended up with this bitter taste,” Mascherano said.

PSG legacy. Mascherano played against storied teams at Liverpool and Barcelona. He said PSG has the potential to be considered among the best.

“If they can keep this with the passing of time, today with the youthful players and the high caliber of players and the huge manager that wouldn’t let us relax for even one second, this will be a team that will be remembered,” he said.

While Miami may feel undone by Sunday’ loss, PSG demolished Inter Milan 5-0 to win its first UEFA Champions League after a 3-1 win aggregate victory over Arsenal in the two-legged semifinals.

“What can I possibly say to PSG?” Mascherano said. “Even at the final four of the Champions League there was no answer.”

Enrique said he’s not interested in holidays or days off. He wants another trophy. The team will play the winner of Sunday’s late game between Bayern Munich and Flamengo on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

PSG has never won the Club World Cup.

“We intend to continue making history in this tournament,” he said.

Inter Miami's Luis Suarez receives a yellow card during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between PSG and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves scores PSG's first goal in the sixth minute Sunday, June 29, 2025, against Inter Miami at the Club World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

