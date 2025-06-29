Sunday’s announced attendance of 65,574 for Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-0 win against Inter Miami in the Round of 16 Club World Cup match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium brought Atlanta’s four-game total to 159,886 with two matches remaining.
The next match will feature Borussia Dortmund taking on Monterrey at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The last match will be a quarterfinal at noon Saturday.
Most in Sunday’s crowd were there to watch Messi. Though he has played in the stadium six times, he was cheered throughout as if it was his first time in Atlanta.
“He’s 38 and people continue to buy a ticket to see him,” Miami manager Javier Mascherano said. “That is his grandeur and the legacy he has bestowed upon us.”
First goal. The free kick to the back post that resulted in PSG’s first goal against Inter Miami was something the team worked on Saturday.
PSG manager Luis Enrique didn’t want to say if it was a tactic designed to take advantage of something from scouting Miami. “I have no comment about that,” Enrique said.
Miami has given up one goal from a free kick and four from corner kicks during its MLS season. Last season it gave up three goals from free kicks and eight from corner kicks, according to fotmob.com.
“We trained for it (first goal) and we ended up with this bitter taste,” Mascherano said.
PSG legacy. Mascherano played against storied teams at Liverpool and Barcelona. He said PSG has the potential to be considered among the best.
“If they can keep this with the passing of time, today with the youthful players and the high caliber of players and the huge manager that wouldn’t let us relax for even one second, this will be a team that will be remembered,” he said.
While Miami may feel undone by Sunday’ loss, PSG demolished Inter Milan 5-0 to win its first UEFA Champions League after a 3-1 win aggregate victory over Arsenal in the two-legged semifinals.
“What can I possibly say to PSG?” Mascherano said. “Even at the final four of the Champions League there was no answer.”
Enrique said he’s not interested in holidays or days off. He wants another trophy. The team will play the winner of Sunday’s late game between Bayern Munich and Flamengo on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
PSG has never won the Club World Cup.
“We intend to continue making history in this tournament,” he said.
