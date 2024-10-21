New to Atlanta United? Here’s what you need to know

If you’re a new supporter of Atlanta United, here’s everything you need to know about the MLS team and its roster ahead of its wildcard playoff match at Montreal:
Owner: Arthur Blank
President: Garth Lagerwey, ending his second season
Manager: Rob Valentino (interim), 6-6-6 this season
Season: Eighth
Best finish: MLS champs 2018
Nickname: The Five Stripes because of the number of stripes on its crest, which is the badge on the front of the jersey
Colors: Red, black and gold
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz
Training ground: Marietta
Record this season: 10-14-10
Franchise record: 106-87-68
Leading scorer this season: Saba Lobjanidze, nine goals
Most assists this season: Brooks Lennon, eight
Most appearances this season: Brooks Lennon, 33
Captain: Brad Guzan
Nationalities on roster: U.S., Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Argentina, Brazil, Trinidad & Tobago, Portugal, Ireland, France, Israel, Norway, Poland, Georgia, Russia, Senegal
The roster
1 Brad Guzan
Age: 40
Position: Goalkeeper
Contract: Through 2025 season
Key stats (this season): 32 starts, 44 goals allowed, 73.4 save percentage.
2 Ronald Hernandez
Age: 27
Position: Fullback
Contract: Through 2025
Key stats: 13 appearances, seven starts, one assist.
3 Derrick Williams
Age: 31
Position: Centerback
Contract: Through 2026
Key stat: 27 appearances, 26 starts, one assist
4 Luis Abram
Age: 28
Position: Centerback
Contract: Through 2026
Key stats: 19 appearances, including 11 starts
5 Stian Gregersen
Age: 29
Position: Centerback
Contract: Through 2028
Key stats: 23 appearances, 20 starts, two goals
6 Bartosz Slisz
Age: 25
Position: Central midfielder
Contract: Through 2028
Key stats: 28 appearances, 27 starts, one goal, one assist
8 Tristan Muyumba
Age: 27
Position: Central midfield
Contract: Through 2027
Key stat: 30 appearances, 25 starts, two assists
9 Saba Lobjanidze
Age: 29
Position: Winger
Contract: Through 2026
Key stat: 30 appearances, 27 starts, nine goals, seven assists
11 Brooks Lennon
Age: 27
Position: Fullback
Contract: Through 2026
Key stat: 33 appearances, eight assists
13 Dax McCarty
Age: 37
Position: Midfielder
Contract: Through 2025
Key stat: 22 appearances, 10 starts, one assist
16 Xande Silva
Age: 27
Position: Winger
Contract: Through 2026
Key stat: 23 appearances, 17 starts, two goals, three assists
18 Pedro Amador
Age: 25
Position: Fullback
Contract: Through 2027
Key stat: Nine starts, four assists
19 Daniel Rios
Age: 29
Position: Striker
Contract: On loan for this season
Key stat: 24 appearances, 16 starts, seven goals, four assists
20 Edwin Mosquera
Age: 23
Position: Winger
Contract: Through 2026
Key stat: 22 appearances, five starts, one goal, two assists
21 Efrain Morales
Age: 20
Position: Centerback
Contract: Through 2025
Key stat: Four appearances, including three starts
22 Josh Cohen
Age: 31
Position: Goalkeeper
Contract: Through 2026
Key stat: Three appearances, five goals allowed, 50.0 save percentage
23 Adyn Torres
Age: 16
Position: Midfielder
Contract: Through 2028
Key stat: No appearances
24 Noah Cobb
Age: 19
Position: Centerback
Contract: Through 2027
Key stat: 19 appearances, including 16 starts
28 Tyler Wolff
Age: 21
Position: Midfielder
Contract: Through 2025
Key stat: 18 appearances, six starts, one goal
29 Jamal Thiare
Age: 31
Position: Striker
Contract: Through 2025
Key stat: 25 appearances, 12 starts, six goals
31 Quentin Westberg
Age: 38
Position: Goalkeeper
Contract: Through 2024
Key stat: Zero appearances
35 Jay Fortune
Age: 21
Position: Midfielder
Contract: Through 2026
Key stat: 27 appearances, 13 starts, one goal, two assists
47 Matthew Edwards
Age: 21
Position: Fullback
Contract: Through 2027
Key stat: One appearance
51 Nicolas Firmino
Age: 23
Position: Midfielder
Contract: Through 2026
Key stat: Eight appearances, including two starts
52 Luke Brennan
Age: 19
Position: Winger
Contract: Through 2028
Key stats: Seven appearances
59 Alexey Miranchuk
Age: 29
Position: Midfielder
Contract: Through 2028
Key stats: Nine appearances, eight starts, three goals, one assist
Note: Contract lengths includes option years.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1
July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0
July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1
July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0
Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0
Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2
Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2
Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1
Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1
Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1
Oct. 22 at Montreal in wildcard round
About the Author