New to Atlanta United? Here’s what you need to know

Manager: Rob Valentino (interim), 6-6-6 this season

Season: Eighth

Best finish: MLS champs 2018

Nickname: The Five Stripes because of the number of stripes on its crest, which is the badge on the front of the jersey

Colors: Red, black and gold

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz

Training ground: Marietta

Record this season: 10-14-10

Franchise record: 106-87-68

Leading scorer this season: Saba Lobjanidze, nine goals

Most assists this season: Brooks Lennon, eight

Most appearances this season: Brooks Lennon, 33

Captain: Brad Guzan

Nationalities on roster: U.S., Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Argentina, Brazil, Trinidad & Tobago, Portugal, Ireland, France, Israel, Norway, Poland, Georgia, Russia, Senegal

The roster

1 Brad Guzan

Age: 40

Position: Goalkeeper

Contract: Through 2025 season

Key stats (this season): 32 starts, 44 goals allowed, 73.4 save percentage.

2 Ronald Hernandez

Age: 27

Position: Fullback

Contract: Through 2025

Key stats: 13 appearances, seven starts, one assist.

3 Derrick Williams

Age: 31

Position: Centerback

Contract: Through 2026

Key stat: 27 appearances, 26 starts, one assist

4 Luis Abram

Age: 28

Position: Centerback

Contract: Through 2026

Key stats: 19 appearances, including 11 starts

5 Stian Gregersen

Age: 29

Position: Centerback

Contract: Through 2028

Key stats: 23 appearances, 20 starts, two goals

6 Bartosz Slisz

Age: 25

Position: Central midfielder

Contract: Through 2028

Key stats: 28 appearances, 27 starts, one goal, one assist

8 Tristan Muyumba

Age: 27

Position: Central midfield

Contract: Through 2027

Key stat: 30 appearances, 25 starts, two assists

9 Saba Lobjanidze

Age: 29

Position: Winger

Contract: Through 2026

Key stat: 30 appearances, 27 starts, nine goals, seven assists

11 Brooks Lennon

Age: 27

Position: Fullback

Contract: Through 2026

Key stat: 33 appearances, eight assists

13 Dax McCarty

Age: 37

Position: Midfielder

Contract: Through 2025

Key stat: 22 appearances, 10 starts, one assist

16 Xande Silva

Age: 27

Position: Winger

Contract: Through 2026

Key stat: 23 appearances, 17 starts, two goals, three assists

18 Pedro Amador

Age: 25

Position: Fullback

Contract: Through 2027

Key stat: Nine starts, four assists

19 Daniel Rios

Age: 29

Position: Striker

Contract: On loan for this season

Key stat: 24 appearances, 16 starts, seven goals, four assists

20 Edwin Mosquera

Age: 23

Position: Winger

Contract: Through 2026

Key stat: 22 appearances, five starts, one goal, two assists

21 Efrain Morales

Age: 20

Position: Centerback

Contract: Through 2025

Key stat: Four appearances, including three starts

22 Josh Cohen

Age: 31

Position: Goalkeeper

Contract: Through 2026

Key stat: Three appearances, five goals allowed, 50.0 save percentage

23 Adyn Torres

Age: 16

Position: Midfielder

Contract: Through 2028

Key stat: No appearances

24 Noah Cobb

Age: 19

Position: Centerback

Contract: Through 2027

Key stat: 19 appearances, including 16 starts

28 Tyler Wolff

Age: 21

Position: Midfielder

Contract: Through 2025

Key stat: 18 appearances, six starts, one goal

29 Jamal Thiare

Age: 31

Position: Striker

Contract: Through 2025

Key stat: 25 appearances, 12 starts, six goals

31 Quentin Westberg

Age: 38

Position: Goalkeeper

Contract: Through 2024

Key stat: Zero appearances

35 Jay Fortune

Age: 21

Position: Midfielder

Contract: Through 2026

Key stat: 27 appearances, 13 starts, one goal, two assists

47 Matthew Edwards

Age: 21

Position: Fullback

Contract: Through 2027

Key stat: One appearance

51 Nicolas Firmino

Age: 23

Position: Midfielder

Contract: Through 2026

Key stat: Eight appearances, including two starts

52 Luke Brennan

Age: 19

Position: Winger

Contract: Through 2028

Key stats: Seven appearances

59 Alexey Miranchuk

Age: 29

Position: Midfielder

Contract: Through 2028

Key stats: Nine appearances, eight starts, three goals, one assist

Note: Contract lengths includes option years.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1

Oct. 22 at Montreal in wildcard round