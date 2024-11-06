Looking at Atlanta United stats under two different managers

The narrative is short story-worthy.

Lagerwey is a data-driven decision-maker.

Let’s look at the data with the caveat that Valentino didn’t have Giorgos Giakoumakis for the season’s final 18 league matches after he was sold on June 16, or Thiago Almada for the final 14 after both were sold during the summer window. Almada’s sale went through on July 6. Giakoumakis appeared in 11 matches this season, none after June 2. Almada appeared in 17 matches, none after June 29.

Valentino did have Pedro Amador, who was signed for depth until Caleb Wiley was shockingly sold to Chelsea. Amador has proved to be one of since-fired Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra’s best finds. Valentino also had Alexey Miranchuk, signed to replace Almada. Miranchuk played the final nine regular season matches.

Category Pineda Valentino Total Games 16 18 34 Goals 22 24 46 Goals allowed 21 28 49 Assists 23 21 44 Shots 249 244 493 Shots allowed 224 266 490 Shots on goal 76 90 166 Shots on goal allowed 68 103 171 Goals per game 1.4 1.3 1.4 Goals allowed per game 1.3 1.6 1.45 Assists per game 1.4 1.2 1.3 Shots per game 15.6 13.6 14.5 Shots allowed per game 14.0 14.8 14.4 SOG per game 4.8 5.0 4.9 SOG allowed per game 4.3 5.7 5.0 Expected goals 25.4 25.9 51.3 Expected goals per game 1.6 1.4 1.5 Expected goals allowed 20.5 28.4 48.9 Expected goals allowed per game 1.3 1.6 1.45 Record 4-8-4 6-6-6

Valentino should ultimately be judged on his recor

d, which was better than Pineda’s. The remaining stats

don’t really flatter him.

To be fair, Valentino jumped into coaching the team during a very busy stretch when he didn’t have a lot of time to really hone what he wanted to do with the talent.

I thought it might be more fair to look at the final five matches, after Valentino had a few international breaks to really work on what he wanted to implement.

Category Red Bulls Orlando Montreal Goals 2 2 2 Goals allowed 1 1 2 Assists 2 1 2 Shots 20 9 13 Shots allowed 6 21 18 Shots on goal 6 5 7 SOG allowed 2 10 6 Expected goals 2.6 2.3 2.2 Xg allowed 0.8 1.3 2.5

Now, let’s compare those five-match averages to the season averages:

Category 5 Season Goals 1.8 1.4 Goals allowed 1.4 1.4 Assists 1.6 1.3 Shots 12.6 14.5 Shots allowed 15.4 14.4 Shots on goal 4.8 4.9 SOG allowed 6.2 5.0 Expected goals 1.9 1.5 Xg allowed 1.9 1.4

The five-match averages are skewed because the first match at Miami was Atlanta United’s third in seven days. The players were exhausted. However, it was the schedule so I’m not going to take those out of the sample. Feel free to do so, if you want.

In short, the stats indicate that it doesn’t seem to matter if it was Pineda managing the team or Valentino. The underlying stats were going to be very similar.

What isn’t similar is the record and the fact that the team has a chance to advance in the playoffs for the second consecutive round, something it hasn’t done since 2019.

That’s what I presume Valentino will be judged on.

