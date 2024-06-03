Breaking: Atlanta United fires Gonzalo Pineda

Pineda’s last match was Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Charlotte at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was the team’s fifth consecutive loss at home, featured the team having more expected goals than the visitors but also resulted in an injury to Stian Gregersen, one Designated Player, and another DP, Giorgos Giakoumakis, whose availability was restricted by a previous injury.

It was the story of Pineda’s time leading the club.

Hired as a proven and successful assistant from Seattle, where he won an MLS Cup, he finished at Atlanta United with an overall league record of 34-34-29 and no trophies. Atlanta United is still alive in the U.S. Open Cup this season. Leagues Cup has yet to start. Atlanta United is below the playoff line in MLS, three points out of ninth. It has one win in 11 league matches.

Pineda’s tenure was greatly affected by numerous injuries. Hired in August 2021, during his first full season in 2022, players on the team sustained more than 20 injuries that resulted in them missing multiple matches. At one point, five starters (fullbacks, centerbacks and goalkeeper) weren’t on the roster at the beginning of the season. The team missed the playoffs for the second time. The first was in 2020.

The team was also hampered in 2021 and ‘22 by an ineffective striker. The team bought out Josef Martinez and signed Giakoumakis ahead of the 2023 season. Players on the roster also proved more resilient. The team made the playoffs but was eliminated in the best-of-three first round by Columbus, the eventual MLS champs.

The roster was retooled for 2024 with the loan of several inexperienced or ineffective players such as Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra and the signing of numerous experienced veterans such as midfielder Bartosz Slisz, Gregersen, centerback Derrick Williams and goalkeeper Josh Cohen. Those were in addition to signings made during the summer of 2023 such as striker Jamal Thiare, wingers Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva and midfielder Tristan Muyumba.

Unfortunately for Pineda, Giakoumakis, Thiare, Silva, Gregersen and Williams, as well as Thiago Almada, the third DP, have also missed multiple matches this season because of injuries.

Pineda said on Sunday one of the things that would help the team get back on track was to get players back from injuries. As Giakoumakis was returning from a hamstring injury, he was also being pursued by Cruz Azul in Mexico. Giakoumakis declined to speak to journalists after Sunday’s loss.

“Number one, we are trying to have the team fully fit and fully ready “ Pineda said. “I think we are close, but we may have suffered another injury, particularly in the back. I think we needed today’s three points, I agree 100 percent, and I think today’s victory was pivotal for the mentality of the team.”

But it was also affected by the team’s inability to score and inability to stop opponents. The Charlotte match was the epitome. Charlotte’s first goal was an own goal from a corner kick that bounced off Williams. It happened five minutes after Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead. Charlotte’s second goal happened when neither Williams nor Luis Abram closed down Liel Abada. Charlotte’s third goal happened when Abada was left open in the 18-yard box for a shot into the lower right corner.

“It would be a different problem altogether if we weren’t creating that many chances, and then you could say they aren’t executing the game plan or not getting the best out of themselves, but they are just not clinical, and when you are not clinical in these types of games, you suffer,” he said. “The margins in this league are so small that you have to make sure that when you have this number of dominant performances with double the chances, numerous high-value chances, double the shots, and double the Expected Goals, you need to capitalize on those, and we haven’t.”

Valentino will lead the club in the final 18 league matches. Lagerwey and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra can use the time to pursue their desired full-time choice. There are two hugely successful managers who are unemployed but it’s unclear if they would come to MLS. One is Marcelo Gallardo, whose son Matias plays for Atlanta United 2. The other is Mauricio Pochettino, who was recently fired by Chelsea.

The hire would be just the third manager Lagerwey has hired in his career in the front offices of MLS teams. The most recent was promoting Brian Schmetzer from assistant to interim to manager at Seattle. Schmetzer, who has won two MLS Cups and finished runner-up twice, the Champions League. The first was Jeff Cassar at Real Salt Lake, who was also promoted from being an assistant coach at the club. Real Salt Lake won no trophies during his 121-match tenure.

It is unclear what role Bocanegra will have in the search. The guaranteed portion of his contract ends after the 2025 season. There is an option for 2026. The guaranteed portion of Pineda’s contract would have ended after this season. Bocanegra has been in charge of building the rosters since the team’s inaugural 2017 season. It won the U.S. Open Cup in 2018 and the Campeones Cup and U.S. Open Cup in 2019. Despite spending a lot of money on transfer fees and salaries, it hasn’t advanced out of the first round of the playoffs since 2019.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.