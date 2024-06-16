Atlanta United announces transfer of Giorgos Giakoumakis

Atlanta United announced the transfer of Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul of Liga MX on Sunday. The club did not disclose the transfer fee, but it has been widely reported to be $10 million.

“We’re grateful for Giorgos’ contributions during his time at the club and we wish him the best moving forward,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “This transfer illustrates the nature of operating in a global marketplace. With a lot of season left to play, we plan to strengthen the group during the upcoming Summer Transfer Window.”

Giakoumakis joined Atlanta United prior to the 2023 season and started 32 of his 41 MLS regular season and playoff appearances, recording 24 goals and seven assists. He was obtained for $4.3 million of Celtic.