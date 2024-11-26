Atlanta United keeps Brad Guzan, Jay Fortune and others

Fortune, 21, appeared in 27 regular-season matches, making 13 starts. Midfielder Dax McCarty said Fortune, a Homegrown signee, was one of the team’s more improved players. Morales, 20, also a Homegrown signee, made four appearances with three starts.

Thiare made 25 appearances, including 12 starts. He scored six goals during the regular season and two more in the decisive Game 3 playoff match at Miami. He had a guaranteed compensation of $595,000.

Wolff, 21 and a Homegrown signee, made 18 appearances, including six starts, with a goal. He had guaranteed compensation of $154,500.

Hernandez made 13 appearances, including seven starts. He made three more starts during the playoffs. He had guaranteed compensation of $450,000.

Sosa has been on loan at Racing in Argentina. Racing reportedly is on the verge of purchasing him for $4 million. If Atlanta United didn’t exercise the option on Sosa’s contract, Racing could have signed him for free when his contract expired.

Centeno didn’t play for the first team. Firmino made eight appearances, including two starts, this season.

Midfielder Dax McCarty and goalkeeper Quentin Westberg announced their retirements. Daniel Rios’ loan expired.

2024 Atlanta United roster (as of Tuesday)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan and Jayden Hibbert*.

Defenders (8): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales and Derrick Williams.

Midfielders (8): Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Santiago Sosa and Adyn Torres.

Forwards (3): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon* and Xande Silva.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1

Oct. 22 Atlanta United 2 (5), Montreal 2 (4) in wild-card round

Oct. 25 Inter Miami 2, Atlanta United 1 in playoffs, Game 1

Nov. 2 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 1 in playoffs, Game 2

Nov. 9 Atlanta United 3, Inter Miami 2 in playoffs, Game 3

Nov. 24 Orlando 1, Atlanta United 0 in Eastern Conference semifinals