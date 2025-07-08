Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan undergoes surgery ahead of Saturday match

The goalkeeper expected to be available to play against Toronto.
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (center) greets fans during the team’s arrival before their match against Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

By
32 minutes ago

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured cheekbone that occurred in a collision with teammate Luis Abram in last week’s draw at D.C. United.

Guzan is expected to be available for Saturday’s match at Toronto.

Guzan has made 19 starts this season and is the team’s all-time leader in appearances (254). He is in the last year of his contract. Jayden Hibbert is his backup.

Centerback Stian Gregersen is expected to return to training with the team Tuesday. He has made eight appearances this season.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

