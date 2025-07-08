Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured cheekbone that occurred in a collision with teammate Luis Abram in last week’s draw at D.C. United.
Guzan is expected to be available for Saturday’s match at Toronto.
Guzan has made 19 starts this season and is the team’s all-time leader in appearances (254). He is in the last year of his contract. Jayden Hibbert is his backup.
Centerback Stian Gregersen is expected to return to training with the team Tuesday. He has made eight appearances this season.
