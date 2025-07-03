Leadership is the most important asset that centerback Enea Mihaj will bring to Atlanta United, manager Ronny Deila said Thursday.
The team announced the signing of Mihaj on a free transfer from Famalicão in Portugal’s first division Wednesday.
“Leader, fighter, very good defensively, trustworthy,” Deila said. “He’s hungry and has ambition to improve and to do something with us. And that’s what we’re looking for.”
Mihaj, who Deila said speaks four languages, made 82 appearances in Portugal. He has also made 19 appearances for Albania’s national team.
“He connects the team and can really defend the box and connect everybody to be a good unit in the defense,” Deila said.
The defender, who is 26 years old, joins a group that includes Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams, who are injured, Luis Abram and Homegrown signees Matthew Edwards, Noah Cobb and Efrain Morales.
Mihaj is expected to join the next team next week. He can’t play until the transfer window opens on July 24, assuming his visa is approved before then.
He likely will not be the only player coming or going.
Among the players entering the last years — or option years for ’26 — of their contracts include winger Edwin Mosquera, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Ronald Hernandez, striker Jamal Thiare and Cayman Togashi, goalkeepers Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan and Jayden Hibbert, midfielders Mateusz Klich and Jay Fortune, who is out for the season, and centerbacks Williams, Edwards, Abram and Morales.
Atlanta United is 11 points below the playoff line, with 15 matches remaining. It will play at D.C. United on Saturday.
“We want to do something, and the club is fantastic,” Deila said. “We want to make the team as good as possible, as quick as possible. So our eyes are open. I really appreciate that from the club. Every supporter has to understand and know that it’s real support inside that we’re going to get this team where we want it as quick as possible.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Atlanta United adds veteran centerback to help with shaky defense
Albanian centerback Enea Mihaj was signed on a free transfer and will be a TAM player.
Struggles of Atlanta United and Miguel Almirón are real
Almirón hasn’t assisted on a goal since the season’s first match. He was credited with two secondary assists in later matches.
Atlanta United’s Efrain Morales says he has room to improve
Five Stripes manager says the Decatur native `gives everything.’
Featured
Credit: TNS
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?