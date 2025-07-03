Mihaj, who Deila said speaks four languages, made 82 appearances in Portugal. He has also made 19 appearances for Albania’s national team.

“He connects the team and can really defend the box and connect everybody to be a good unit in the defense,” Deila said.

The defender, who is 26 years old, joins a group that includes Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams, who are injured, Luis Abram and Homegrown signees Matthew Edwards, Noah Cobb and Efrain Morales.

Mihaj is expected to join the next team next week. He can’t play until the transfer window opens on July 24, assuming his visa is approved before then.

He likely will not be the only player coming or going.

Among the players entering the last years — or option years for ’26 — of their contracts include winger Edwin Mosquera, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Ronald Hernandez, striker Jamal Thiare and Cayman Togashi, goalkeepers Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan and Jayden Hibbert, midfielders Mateusz Klich and Jay Fortune, who is out for the season, and centerbacks Williams, Edwards, Abram and Morales.

Atlanta United is 11 points below the playoff line, with 15 matches remaining. It will play at D.C. United on Saturday.

“We want to do something, and the club is fantastic,” Deila said. “We want to make the team as good as possible, as quick as possible. So our eyes are open. I really appreciate that from the club. Every supporter has to understand and know that it’s real support inside that we’re going to get this team where we want it as quick as possible.”