Atlanta United offense keeps sputtering in draw at D.C. United

“They dragged down the tempo and we didn’t push it up, so we played sideways and didn’t break lines enough and switch play enough through the center,” Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila said. “We did something with that in the break, and I think we were much more progressive in the second half, and we had so many opportunities between the lines, but then we don’t show enough quality to do something in the last third of the pitch.”

Atlanta United’s defense, which had given up nine goals in its previous three matches, earned its second shutout. Efrain Morales did a good job in shutting down D.C. United’s Christian Benteke in his first start since a return from injury.

“We have been criticized a lot in the back for conceding goals, too many goals,” Deila said. “But I feel today we did a lot very good.”

Atlanta United’s (4-10-6) winless streak reached four. It remains winless on the road in 10 attempts. It will play next week at Toronto.

Deila went back to how the season started with Emmanuel Latte Lath at striker, Saba Lobjanidze at left wing, Miguel Almirón at right wing and Alexey Miranchuk at attacking midfielder. Mateusz Klich, playing against his former club, and Will Reilly supported Miranchuk, with Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador as the fullbacks, Luis Abram and Morales as the centerbacks, and Brad Guzan in goal. Bartosz Slisz (yellow card accumulation), Stian Gregersen (adductor) and Derrick Williams (foot) were unavailable.

Both teams talked before the match about a chance to build momentum.

The idea of changing the formation, Deila said, was to get another player higher up the pitch to join the attack.

Instead, the match started in just the way that would be expected from two teams that are below the playoff line. Dozens of unnecessarily misplaced passes. Tempo that looked like everyone was at 80%. Just a general impression that neither team had clear ideas.

Atlanta United almost lost its captain just before halftime when Abram’s right knee slammed into the back of Guzan’s head as they were both attempting to reach a cross. Trainers examined Guzan for several minutes. He stayed in the match.

Atlanta United finished the half with one shot, a 35-yard attempt by Miranchuk. It wasn’t on goal. Atlanta United finished the half with 0.02 expected goals and one chance created. D.C. United finished with four shots, none on goal, and an expected goal total of 0.40. D.C. United finished with three chances created.

The start of the second half was just as rocky as what preceded it.

D.C. United put the first shot on goal in the 58th minute. It was from 22 yards and killed a few worms on its way to Guzan.

Atlanta United’s first shot on target came in the 74th minute when Lobjanidze scuffed a shot from 7 yards.

Matthew Edwards and Tristan Muyumba replaced Lennon and Klich in the 76th minute. Jamal Thiaré replaced Miranchuk and Luke Brennan replaced Almiron in the 87th minute.

Nothing worked. Latte Lath’s scoreless streak reached 13 appearances. The team created four chances. No player had more than one.

“We have to try to build on what we did today,” Deila said. “First of all, we didn’t give them almost nothing. But we need to create more. And I think everybody’s agreeing on that.”