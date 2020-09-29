AJC logo
  • News
    News
  • Georgia Politics
    Georgia Politics
  • County by County
    County by County
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Things To Do
    Things To Do
  • Life
    Life
  • Sports
    Sports
  • ePaper

    • The AJC Breakdown podcast

    The fourth episode of the 8th season of "Breakdown" looks at the backgrounds of Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father-and-son suspects in the Ahmaud Arbery murder. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
    Breakdown
    ‘Breakdown’ podcast, Ep. 4: Father and son
    In the third episode of the 8th season of "Breakdown," Bill Rankin and Asia Simone Burns take a close look at Georgia's citizen arrest law. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
    Breakdown
    ‘Breakdown’ S08 Ep. 3: How Georgia lets citizens arrest fellow citizens
    In the second episode of the 8th season of "Breakdown," the three defendents in the Ahmaud Arbery case get their day in court. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
    Breakdown
    ‘Breakdown’ S08 Ep.2: Defendants in Arbery case get their day in court
    Season 8 — The Ahmaud Arbery case
    In a special episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast, hosts Bill Rankin and Greg Bluestein explore the Ahmaud Arbery case and where it goes from here.
    Crime & Public Safety
    ‘Breakdown’ S08, Ep.1 : The Ahmaud Arbery case begins
    Travis McMichael in court on June 4
    Breakdown
    Documents: The Ahmaud Arbery shooting case
    ajc.com
    Breakdown
    More on the Ahmaud Arbery case
    ajc.com
    News
    Subscribe to “Breakdown” on iTunes
    Listen to Breakdown
    Crime & Public Safety
    “Breakdown” special episode: The Rising Daughter church murder...
    News
    Listen to Season 1 of the AJC’s “Breakdown” podcast
    News
    Listen to Season 2 of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast
    News
    Listen to Season 3 of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast
    Local News
    Listen to Season 4 of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast
    News
    Listen to Season 5 of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast
    News
    Listen to "Breakdown Season 6: A Jury of His Peers"
    News
    Listen to Season 7 of the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast
    Season 7 — Judgment Call
    Anthony Hill — seen here with his parents Anthony Hill Sr. and Carolyn Baylor-Giummo — was an Afghanistan War veteran killed in 2015 during an encounter with DeKalb police officer Chip Olsen.
    Crime & Public Safety
    ‘Breakdown’ S07, Ep. 1: ‘They’re here to help me’
    Former DeKalb County police officer Robert "Chip" Olsen and his wife Kathy Olsen stand for a photo at their Alpharetta residence. The couple has been married for 16 years. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)
    News
    ‘Breakdown’ S07 Ep. 2: The road to indictment
    Former DeKalb County Police Officer Robert Olsen stands by himself on a break from testifying during his pre-trial in May of 2018. (STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC)
    Breakdown
    ‘Breakdown’ S07 Ep. 3: ‘Impervious to pain, superhuman strength’
    Protesters celebrate after hearing that former DeKalb County Police Officer Robert "Chip" Olsen was indicted by a grand jury in January 2016 for the shooting death of Anthony Hill. Episode 4 of Breakdown examines why police encounters with the mentally ill often turn deadly. Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com
    News
    ‘Breakdown’ S07 Ep. 4: Policing a mental health crisis
    Defense attorney Don Samuel delivers his opening statement in his client Robert Olsen's murder trial. Episode 5 of "Breakdown" follows Samuel's mock jury as his defense team refines their strategy. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)
    News
    ‘Breakdown’ S07, Ep. 5: A Trial Run
    Prosecutor Buffy Thomas delivers her opening statement at the Chip Olsen murder trial on Oct. 26, 2019. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)
    Breakdown
    ‘Breakdown’ S07, Ep. 6: Unarmed. Unclothed. Unable to Harm?
    Pedro Castillo Flores shows how Anthony Hill had his hands raised before the shooting during the murder trial of former DeKalb County Police Officer Robert "Chip" Olsen. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)
    Breakdown
    ‘Breakdown’ S07, Ep. 7: Three Eyewitnesses
    DeKalb Police Sgt. J.K. Walker, who trained former DeKalb County Police Officer Robert "Chip" Olsen, testifies use of force policies and demonstrates the use of an expandable baton at Olsen's murder trial. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)
    Crime & Public Safety
    ‘Breakdown’ S07, Ep. 8: The state strikes back
    Katherine Olsen, right, wife of former DeKalb County Police officer Robert Olsen, is consoled after her husband was sentenced to 20 years, with a mandatory of 12 years to serve, on Nov. 1, 2019. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
    Crime & Public Safety
    ‘Breakdown’ S07, Episode 9: The Verdict
    Anthony Hill and his parents - Anthony Hill Sr. and Carolyn Baylor-Giummo
    Local News
    Who was Anthony Hill?
    Season 6 — A Jury of His Peers
    Bill Rankin and Kevin Riley cohost the sixth season of 'Breakdown.' (BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM )
    Local News
    ‘Breakdown’ S06, Ep. 1: A Jury of His Peers
    AJC Editor Kevin Riley reviews the script for Episode 2 just before he and Bill Rankin entered the booth to record their narration.
    Local News
    ‘Breakdown’ S06, Ep. 2: Voice of a killer?
    Nicholas Benton, accused of a double-murder during a drug deal gone bad, appears at a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court. (BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM)
    Local News
    ‘Breakdown’ S06, Ep. 3: A trial by jury
    Surveillance video captures two men as the approach a Pontiac Bonneville at a Valero station in northwest Atlanta in April 2016. The man on the right was Quincy Wytche, who would be shot dead a few minutes later. On the left, police say, is Nicholas Benton, who was later charged with killing Wytche and a second man.
    Local News
    ‘Breakdown’ S06, Ep. 4: Deliberation
    Season 5 — The McIver Murder Case
    A Fulton County sheriff's deputy escorts Claud "Tex" McIver into the courtroom for a pretrial hearing. (AJC file image)
    AJC
    ‘Breakdown’ S05 Ep. 1: The Tex McIver case
    Tex and Diane McIver in an undated photo.
    Crime & Public Safety
    ‘Breakdown’ S05 Ep. 2: Whirlwind romance, storybook wedding, tragic...
    Diane McIver poses with Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, and Gov. Nathan Deal.
    Crime & Public Safety
    ‘Breakdown’ S05 Ep. 2.5: McIver trial delayed, with fireworks
    McIver confers with attorney Bruce Harvey, who has been joined on the defense team by Don Samuel. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com
    News
    ‘Breakdown’ S05, Ep. 3:  Muddy Waters
    Season 4 — Murder Below the Gnat Line
    ajc.com
    Breakdown
    'Breakdown’ S04, Ep. 1: Was the right man convicted in South Georgia...
    ajc.com
    News
    'Breakdown’ S04, Ep. 2: Two key witnesses change their stories
    ajc.com
    News
    'Breakdown’ S04, Ep. 3: A murder and a mask
    ajc.com
    News
    ‘Breakdown’ S04, Ep. 4: 'You will die in prison, never to be released’
    Season 3 — Predator, M.D.
    ajc.com
    Local News
    ‘Breakdown’ S03 Ep. 1: Predator, M.D.
    ajc.com
    Local News
    ‘Breakdown’ S03, Ep. 2: Allegations dogged doctor for decades, went...
    ajc.com
    Local News
    ‘Breakdown’ S03, Ep. 3: Why would a doctor abuse his patients?
    ajc.com
    Local News
    ‘Breakdown’ S03, Ep. 4: Doctor relocates his practice, and his problem
    Season 2 — Death in a Hot Car
    Justin Ross Harris Case Podcast: Season 2 of “Breakdown” from the AJC explores the death of Cooper Harris in a hot car. Breakdown Season 2, Episode 1: “Mistake or Murder?” is now available in iTunes or your favorite podcast app.
    Local News
    ‘Breakdown’ S02 Ep. 1: Death in a Hot Car — Mistake or Murder?
    ajc.com
    Local News
    'Breakdown’ S02 Ep. 2: Did the police get the evidence right?
    ajc.com
    Local News
    ‘Breakdown’ S02 Ep. 3: Leanna Harris: Once implicated, never charged
    ajc.com
    Local News
    ‘Breakdown' S02 Ep. 4: Deciding the case before it begins?
    Season 1 — Railroad Justice in a Railroad Town
    ajc.com
    News
    ‘Breakdown’ S01 Ep.1: Railroad justice in a railroad town
    ajc.com
    News
    ‘Breakdown’ S01 Ep. 2: Public defender lost but never gave up
    ajc.com
    News
    ‘Breakdown’ S01 Ep. 3: The view from the stoop, a botched appeal
    ajc.com
    Local News
    ‘Breakdown’ S01 Ep. 4: Interlude--Of prison riots and mountain trackers
    © 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.