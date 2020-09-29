© 2020
The AJC Breakdown podcast
Breakdown
‘Breakdown’ podcast, Ep. 4: Father and son
Breakdown
‘Breakdown’ S08 Ep. 3: How Georgia lets citizens arrest fellow citizens
Breakdown
‘Breakdown’ S08 Ep.2: Defendants in Arbery case get their day in court
Season 8 — The Ahmaud Arbery case
Crime & Public Safety
‘Breakdown’ S08, Ep.1 : The Ahmaud Arbery case begins
Breakdown
Documents: The Ahmaud Arbery shooting case
Breakdown
More on the Ahmaud Arbery case
News
Subscribe to “Breakdown” on iTunes
Listen to Breakdown
Crime & Public Safety
“Breakdown” special episode: The Rising Daughter church murder...
News
Listen to Season 1 of the AJC’s “Breakdown” podcast
News
Listen to Season 2 of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast
News
Listen to Season 3 of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast
Local News
Listen to Season 4 of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast
News
Listen to Season 5 of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast
News
Listen to "Breakdown Season 6: A Jury of His Peers"
News
Listen to Season 7 of the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast
Season 7 — Judgment Call
Crime & Public Safety
‘Breakdown’ S07, Ep. 1: ‘They’re here to help me’
News
‘Breakdown’ S07 Ep. 2: The road to indictment
Breakdown
‘Breakdown’ S07 Ep. 3: ‘Impervious to pain, superhuman strength’
News
‘Breakdown’ S07 Ep. 4: Policing a mental health crisis
News
‘Breakdown’ S07, Ep. 5: A Trial Run
Breakdown
‘Breakdown’ S07, Ep. 6: Unarmed. Unclothed. Unable to Harm?
Breakdown
‘Breakdown’ S07, Ep. 7: Three Eyewitnesses
Crime & Public Safety
‘Breakdown’ S07, Ep. 8: The state strikes back
Crime & Public Safety
‘Breakdown’ S07, Episode 9: The Verdict
Local News
Who was Anthony Hill?
Season 6 — A Jury of His Peers
Local News
‘Breakdown’ S06, Ep. 1: A Jury of His Peers
Local News
‘Breakdown’ S06, Ep. 2: Voice of a killer?
Local News
‘Breakdown’ S06, Ep. 3: A trial by jury
Local News
‘Breakdown’ S06, Ep. 4: Deliberation
Season 5 — The McIver Murder Case
AJC
‘Breakdown’ S05 Ep. 1: The Tex McIver case
Crime & Public Safety
‘Breakdown’ S05 Ep. 2: Whirlwind romance, storybook wedding, tragic...
Crime & Public Safety
‘Breakdown’ S05 Ep. 2.5: McIver trial delayed, with fireworks
News
‘Breakdown’ S05, Ep. 3: Muddy Waters
Season 4 — Murder Below the Gnat Line
Breakdown
'Breakdown’ S04, Ep. 1: Was the right man convicted in South Georgia...
News
'Breakdown’ S04, Ep. 2: Two key witnesses change their stories
News
'Breakdown’ S04, Ep. 3: A murder and a mask
News
‘Breakdown’ S04, Ep. 4: 'You will die in prison, never to be released’
Season 3 — Predator, M.D.
Local News
‘Breakdown’ S03 Ep. 1: Predator, M.D.
Local News
‘Breakdown’ S03, Ep. 2: Allegations dogged doctor for decades, went...
Local News
‘Breakdown’ S03, Ep. 3: Why would a doctor abuse his patients?
Local News
‘Breakdown’ S03, Ep. 4: Doctor relocates his practice, and his problem
Season 2 — Death in a Hot Car
Local News
‘Breakdown’ S02 Ep. 1: Death in a Hot Car — Mistake or Murder?
Local News
'Breakdown’ S02 Ep. 2: Did the police get the evidence right?
Local News
‘Breakdown’ S02 Ep. 3: Leanna Harris: Once implicated, never charged
Local News
‘Breakdown' S02 Ep. 4: Deciding the case before it begins?
Season 1 — Railroad Justice in a Railroad Town
News
‘Breakdown’ S01 Ep.1: Railroad justice in a railroad town
News
‘Breakdown’ S01 Ep. 2: Public defender lost but never gave up
News
‘Breakdown’ S01 Ep. 3: The view from the stoop, a botched appeal
Local News
‘Breakdown’ S01 Ep. 4: Interlude--Of prison riots and mountain trackers
