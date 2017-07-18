‘Breakdown’ S03, Ep. 4: Doctor relocates his practice, and his problem

In Episode 4 of the AJC’s podcast, “Breakdown: Predator M.D.,” an Ohio doctor has left his practice in the small city of Lima and moved to Atlanta. Also left behind in Ohio: the lawsuits and complaints that piled up against him, many of which were related to sexual abuse.
Indeed, the physician never faced any criminal charges in Ohio. But that would change in Georgia.
Johnny Edwards, part of the reporting team behind the AJC's award-winning series "Doctors & Sex Abuse," examines why Dr. Narendra K. Gupta was able to get a medical license in Georgia and breaks down the Johns Creek police investigation against the doctor.
NOTE: This podcast episode contains mature subject matter. Listener discretion is advised.