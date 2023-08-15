LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Enterprise’

At the end of a very long day, a Fulton County grand jury returned a 97-page, 41-count indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies.
Episode 2, “The Enterprise,” of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast looks at the sweeping racketeering indictment and who is charged. The podcast’s tenth season, “The Trump Indictment,” is hosted by Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and Shannon McCaffrey.
Some of the defendants are extremely well known, such as a former mayor of New York and a former White House chief of staff. But a few others — such as an Atlanta bail bondsman and a Republican strategist — were not on most legal experts’ radar.
This Breakdown episode also looks ahead at what is to come — the surrender of Trump and his 18 co-defendants to Fulton County authorities in the days ahead and possible legal strategies that will come into play.
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.
