‘Breakdown’ S04, Ep. 1: Was the right man convicted in South Georgia murder?

The police had little in the way of physical evidence: no gun, no fingerprints, no DNA. But the witnesses who came forward during the next several weeks sealed Devonia Inman’s fate. One said she had heard Inman’s voice outside the Taco Bell not long before the shooting; another said Inman had talked about pulling off an armed robbery, and she saw him, pockets stuffed with cash, the day after the murder; still another positively identified Inman as the man who drove up to the abandoned Pizza Hut in Donna Brown’s car.

Twenty years later, much of the case has turned upside down.