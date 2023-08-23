LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Show Time at Rice Street’

The AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast follows a busy week at the Fulton County Jail, where 19 defendants are expected to surrender by Friday.

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Breakdown Podcast
25 minutes ago
X

The fourth episode of this season’s Breakdown podcast by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recounts a busy week where lawyers met with prosecutors to get bonds for their clients, including a $200,000 bond for former President Donald Trump.

“Show Time at Rice Street” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also covers one of the 19 defendants charged in the racketeering case after another surrendering at the Fulton County jail on Rice Street.

Crime
Breakdown
This award-winning podcast investigates Georgia’s most important cases. Listen to Season 10: The indictment of Donald Trump. Hosted by Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and Shannon McCaffrey.
Listen & Follow

The episode also includes a roundtable discussion with two Breakdown regulars — former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter and New York attorney Nick Akerman, who is a former federal prosecutor who successfully used racketeering indictments against crime families.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

Trump investigations in Georgia and elsewhere - Continuing Coverage

Will Trump get his mug shot taken when he surrenders on Georgia charges?

The Fulton County jail where Trump is expected to surrender

The Trump Georgia investigation 101: What is it about?’

READ: Full Fulton County grand jury indictment

Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment - Photos, bio, charges at a glance

Who is Fani Willis, the Georgia DA prosecuting Trump

Scott McAfee: Meet the judge who will oversee the case

Racketeering: Explaining the ‘criminal enterprise’ described in the indictment

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Enterprise’ - AJC Breakdown

LISTEN: Donald Trump and his allies indicted in Georgia - Politically Georgia

Watch: What is RICO? The Georgia racketeering law could be a factor

A closer look at state laws examined by Fulton DA in Trump probe

Fulton courthouse has seen its share of big cases

Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election

AJC Special Report: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Complete coverage of Trump and the Georgia investigation

Get the latest on the Trump indictment with the AJC’s pop-up newsletter. Every Wednesday through the proceedings, our veteran journalists guide you though these unprecedented times. Sign up

Trump indicted: How Georgia case compares to DOJ and New York probes

The Trump Indictment’ podcast from the AJC — ‘Breakdown’ Season 10

Listen: An extraordinary look inside the Georgia grand jury probe

From March: Trump Georgia grand jury heard 3rd leaked Trump call

Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments

Georgia grand jury report recommends perjury charges

Trump’s state of mind central to Fulton DA’s investigation

RELATED: The New York grand jury investigating Trump

A rural Georgia county caught up in Trump probe awaits answers

Can a former president be indicted? An AJC podcast explored the historic record

Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms

Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe

Gov. Brian Kemp testifies in Fulton County Trump probe

Fulton grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Trump campaign lawyers

Trump Washington indictment - Full coverage

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast
Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

First mug shots in Trump Georgia election case released5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

TUESDAY'S UPDATES: Defendants in Trump case surrender at Fulton jail
17h ago

Georgia Jan. 6 defendant arrested in Florida on DUI charge
15h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb removes ‘sexually explicit’ books from school libraries
12h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb removes ‘sexually explicit’ books from school libraries
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Atlanta training center opponents slam city’s petition verification plan
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Arvin Temkar

‘Breakdown’ S10 Episode 3: ‘The Chaos Arrives’
‘Breakdown’ S10 Episode 2: ‘The Enterprise’
‘Breakdown’ S10 Episode 1: ‘How we got here’
Featured

Credit: File photo

Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
17h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
19h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top