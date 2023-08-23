LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Show Time at Rice Street’

The fourth episode of this season’s Breakdown podcast by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recounts a busy week where lawyers met with prosecutors to get bonds for their clients, including a $200,000 bond for former President Donald Trump.

“Show Time at Rice Street” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also covers one of the 19 defendants charged in the racketeering case after another surrendering at the Fulton County jail on Rice Street.

Crime Breakdown This award-winning podcast investigates Georgia’s most important cases. Listen to Season 10: The indictment of Donald Trump. Hosted by Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and Shannon McCaffrey. Listen & Follow

The episode also includes a roundtable discussion with two Breakdown regulars — former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter and New York attorney Nick Akerman, who is a former federal prosecutor who successfully used racketeering indictments against crime families.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.