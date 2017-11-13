‘Breakdown’ S03 Ep. 1: Predator, M.D.

When he came to Atlanta from Ohio in the early 2000s, Dr. Narendra K. Gupta brought something besides his medical degree and his expertise as a diabetes and hypertension doctor. Gupta had already been publicly accused of sexually abusing women.
In Atlanta, at least 10 more women would complain that Gupta touched them improperly. They were patients, an employee, even a job applicant who said Gupta groped her. At length, he was arrested.
“I could not get justice in America,” Gupta told the AJC. “And justice in America, once you’re labeled as somebody who’s abused women, everybody abandons you.”
Our exclusive podcast, Breakdown: Predator, M.D., follows the fortunes of Dr. Gupta and many of the 18 women who claim the doctor abused them.
NOTE: This podcast episode contains mature subject matter. Listener discretion is advised.