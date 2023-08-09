Listen: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘How we got here’

The first episode of the new season of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast will catch listeners up on how Fulton County prosecutors have accumulated evidence against Donald Trump and his allies.

‘How We Got Here’ of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also looks ahead as to what kind of indictment a seated grand jury could hand up in the days ahead. It is widely expected that District Attorney Fani Willis will ask the panel to issue a racketeering indictment against Trump and others for alleged criminal interference with the 2020 presidential election.

All signs point to charges being brought very soon. Orange barricades have been installed around the Fulton courthouse. Intersections have been blocked off. And local officials have been warned to get ready.

