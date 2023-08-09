Listen: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘How we got here’

The AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast begins its tenth season by looking at the evidence accumulated against Donald Trump and his allies in the Georgia election interference investigation.

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Breakdown Podcast
33 minutes ago
X

The first episode of the new season of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast will catch listeners up on how Fulton County prosecutors have accumulated evidence against Donald Trump and his allies.

‘How We Got Here’ of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also looks ahead as to what kind of indictment a seated grand jury could hand up in the days ahead. It is widely expected that District Attorney Fani Willis will ask the panel to issue a racketeering indictment against Trump and others for alleged criminal interference with the 2020 presidential election.

All signs point to charges being brought very soon. Orange barricades have been installed around the Fulton courthouse. Intersections have been blocked off. And local officials have been warned to get ready.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

Trump investigations in Georgia and elsewhere - Continuing Coverage

The Trump Grand Jury podcast from the AJC - Breakdown Season 9

Listen: An extraordinary look inside the Georgia grand jury probe

Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election

Who is Fani Willis: An indepth profile of the Georgia prosecutor

AJC Special Report: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

DA says indictment announcement coming this summer in Trump probe

RELATED: The New York grand jury investigating Trump

Trump indicted: Comparing the Georgia and New York cases

Watch: What is RICO? In Context

Can a former president be indicted? An AJC podcast explored the historic record

What Trump’s indictment in New York means for Fulton inquiry

Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms

Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe

Gov. Brian Kemp testifies in Fulton County Trump probe

Fulton grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Trump campaign lawyers

Key players in the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Trump’s state of mind central to Fulton DA’s investigation

Complete coverage of Trump and the Georgia investigation

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC UPDATE
1 injured in crash on I-285 West in DeKalb; just 1 lane open36m ago

Harassment of Fulton poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
1h ago

Credit: AP

New refugee program could bring more Hispanic migrants to Atlanta
20m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

What you need to know about the new COVID strain now dominant in Georgia
3m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

What you need to know about the new COVID strain now dominant in Georgia
3m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
33m ago
The Latest

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Coming Wednesday: ‘Breakdown’ Season 10: The Trump Indictment
22h ago
Listen: Georgia Trump investigation podcast - ‘What’s next?’
‘Breakdown’ Episode 30: We’re still waiting
Featured

Credit: John Spink

$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s drawing from Atlanta
16h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
23h ago
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top