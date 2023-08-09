Listen: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘How we got here’

The first episode of the new season of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast will catch listeners up on how Fulton County prosecutors have accumulated evidence against Donald Trump and his allies.
‘How We Got Here’ of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also looks ahead as to what kind of indictment a seated grand jury could hand up in the days ahead. It is widely expected that District Attorney Fani Willis will ask the panel to issue a racketeering indictment against Trump and others for alleged criminal interference with the 2020 presidential election.
All signs point to charges being brought very soon. Orange barricades have been installed around the Fulton courthouse. Intersections have been blocked off. And local officials have been warned to get ready.
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.
Trump investigations in Georgia and elsewhere - Continuing Coverage
The Trump Grand Jury podcast from the AJC - Breakdown Season 9
Listen: An extraordinary look inside the Georgia grand jury probe
Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election
Who is Fani Willis: An indepth profile of the Georgia prosecutor
AJC Special Report: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
DA says indictment announcement coming this summer in Trump probe
RELATED: The New York grand jury investigating Trump
Trump indicted: Comparing the Georgia and New York cases
Watch: What is RICO? In Context
Can a former president be indicted? An AJC podcast explored the historic record
What Trump’s indictment in New York means for Fulton inquiry
Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms
Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe
Gov. Brian Kemp testifies in Fulton County Trump probe
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Trump campaign lawyers
Key players in the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
Trump’s state of mind central to Fulton DA’s investigation