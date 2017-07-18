‘Breakdown’ S02 Ep. 3: Leanna Harris: Once implicated, never charged

Much of the world decided Taylor was involved in her son’s death because of her now-famous question to her husband the night he was arrested: “Did you say too much?”

And Cobb police insinuated on more than one occasion that Taylor might have had a role in the death. But Taylor has never been charged with any crime and, according to her lawyer, will be a key witness for her ex-husband when the defense team mounts its case. The attorney, Lawrence Zimmerman, says Taylor had always believed that Cooper’s death was an accident, and she still believes that today.