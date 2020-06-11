‘Breakdown’ S08 Ep.2: Defendants in Arbery case get their day in court

What happens during the daylong hearing includes an “uncomfortable conversation” between chief prosecutor Jesse Evans and lead GBI agent Richard Dial. And Dial’s subsequent testimony casts a highly disturbing light on the entire case.

In the second episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast, host Bill Rankin further examines the case of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old African-American man who was gunned down in the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside of the coastal city of Brunswick.