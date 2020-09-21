‘Breakdown’ podcast, Ep. 4: Father and son

The fourth episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast takes a deep look at the man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery and that man’s father, who initiated the chase that led to Arbery’s death.
The AJC’s podcast, now in its eighth season, is focusing on the Feb. 23 fatal shooting of the 25-year-old Black man as he ran through the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside of coastal Brunswick.
You’ll learn that Travis McMichael was cradling his 3-year-old son Everett when his father, Greg McMichael, called for him to chase after Arbery.
Even though the 34-year-old Travis McMichael took Arbery’s life, he had very likely saved the lives of several people, once while working as a lifeguard and also while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Greg McMichael, 64, also solved a murder case in an extremely dramatic fashion when he once worked as a detective for the Brunswick Police Department.
Also, in interviews with the AJC, lawyers representing the McMichaels make their case as to why they believe the father and son were within their rights to try to chase down and try to detain Arbery.
“This case is not about race,” said Bob Rubin, one of Travis McMichael’s lawyers. “Mr. Arbery was not targeted because he was black.”