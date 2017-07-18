‘Breakdown’ S02 Ep. 1: Death in a Hot Car — Mistake or Murder?

Ross Harris is weeks away from standing trial in the murder of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. But you can get up to speed right now with Season 2 of our podcast, “Breakdown: Death in a Hot Car: Mistake or Murder?”
Cobb County authorities say Harris left Cooper strapped into his car seat on a hot June day in 2014, leading to the child’s death in the super-heated vehicle. And, the police say, Harris did it on purpose.
But did he? The proof of intent seems rather scarce. But the prosecution also has an arsenal of other evidence – evidence suggesting that Harris was so distracted by his sexting obsession that he simply forgot his son was in the car.
