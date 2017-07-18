‘Breakdown’ S03, Ep. 2: Allegations dogged doctor for decades, went unheeded

She had no way of knowing that more than a decade earlier, Dr. Gupta had lost privileges at two Ohio hospitals over allegations of attacking and harassing nurses. Instead of reporting him to police, the medical community shielded him.

