‘Breakdown’ S03, Ep. 2: Allegations dogged doctor for decades, went unheeded

It was supposed to be an easy appointment for LaToya Kelly, just to learn the results of her echocardiogram from Dr. Narendra K. Gupta. Instead, she says Gupta groped her during an unnecessary breast exam, and seemed to enjoy it.
She had no way of knowing that more than a decade earlier, Dr. Gupta had lost privileges at two Ohio hospitals over allegations of attacking and harassing nurses. Instead of reporting him to police, the medical community shielded him.
Season 3 of the AJC's exclusive Breakdown podcast, "Predator, M.D.," follows the fortunes of Dr. Gupta and many of the 18 women who claim the doctor abused them.
In Episode 2, Johnny Edwards, one of the reporters behind the AJC’s award-winning Doctors & Sex Abuse series, explores the earliest allegations against Gupta during his time working in Canada, and what happened when those red flags weren’t heeded before he got hired in Ohio.
This podcast episode contains mature subject matter. Listener discretion is advised.