LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Hello, 2025?’

The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast explores the ramifications of the Georgia Court of Appeals decision to hear the defense’s challenge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case.
About six weeks after being asked to decide the issue, the appeals court said it would take it up. This almost certainly means yet another lengthy delay to the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his remaining 14 co-defendants.
Also in Episode 40 — “Hello 2025?” — of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” former special prosecutor Nathan Wade breaks his silence since he stepped down from the case after Judge Scott McAfee found Wade’s romantic relationship with Willis created the appearance of a conflict of interest.
