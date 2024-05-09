Breakdown Podcast

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Hello, 2025?’

On the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast: The Georgia Court of Appeals will consider the removal of DA Willis, which could delay the case until 2025.
In the latest episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast, the Georgia Court of Appeals agrees to hear arguments for the removal of DA Fani Willis from Georgia's Trump racketeering case. The court's involvement could delay the case well into 2025.

Credit: Kate Brumback

Credit: Kate Brumback

In the latest episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast, the Georgia Court of Appeals agrees to hear arguments for the removal of DA Fani Willis from Georgia's Trump racketeering case. The court's involvement could delay the case well into 2025. (Kate Brumback/AP file)
0 minutes ago

The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast explores the ramifications of the Georgia Court of Appeals decision to hear the defense’s challenge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case.

About six weeks after being asked to decide the issue, the appeals court said it would take it up. This almost certainly means yet another lengthy delay to the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his remaining 14 co-defendants.

Also in Episode 40 — “Hello 2025?” — of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” former special prosecutor Nathan Wade breaks his silence since he stepped down from the case after Judge Scott McAfee found Wade’s romantic relationship with Willis created the appearance of a conflict of interest.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

