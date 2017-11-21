‘Breakdown’ S05 Ep. 2: Whirlwind romance, storybook wedding, tragic death

Episode 2 of Breakdown also offers insights into the extraordinary character of Diane McIver. You'll hear close friends and relatives describe her as warm and generous but also tough and competitive.

She was an avid golfer — she shot a 74 on the last day of her life — who sometimes chided fellow golfers about missing a short putt. “Did the wind blow up in your face, little girl?” she would say. To men.

You’ll also hear a sweet side of Diane as she wishes her godson a happy birthday.

"Breakdown: The McIver Murder Case" features the reporting and narration of AJC staff writers Bill Rankin and Craig Schneider.

