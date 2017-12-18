‘Breakdown’ S06, Ep. 4: Deliberation

» Join the 'Breakdown' Facebook group

Now that the case is theirs, the jurors face some difficult choices. No single thing clearly makes Benton guilty or not guilty.

Some jurors found the testimony of witness Carlton Redding less than believable. Credit: Atlanta Police Department Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The state has no murder weapon, no getaway car, no fingerprints and no DNA. It does have video from two locations, one that shows a man who could be the killer, and one that only shows the car in which the shootings took place.

“We should have more evidence,” juror Sangita Patel tells Riley in an interview after the trial. “There was no gun and no car, and the car cannot disappear into thin air.”

She’s referring to the car that the killer drove away from the Burger King after the shootings. She later adds, “All we have is a bullet but no gun. The evidence was not given that it was handled by him. His fingerprints were nowhere to be found.”

