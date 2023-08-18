LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Chaos Arrives’

The third episode of this season’s Breakdown podcast by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution examines the chaotic aftermath of the sweeping racketeering indictment against former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

The latest episode of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” explores one attempt — and at least two others that are expected — to move the case from Fulton Superior Court to the U.S. District Court just a few blocks away.

The episode includes reactions from three of the special purpose grand jurors who heard from almost 75 witnesses, recommended charges and collected evidence that was used as the foundation of the racketeering indictment. And it introduces listeners to the 34-year-old judge who was randomly assigned the case.

