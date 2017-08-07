‘Breakdown’ S04, Ep. 3: A murder and a mask

On that September night, Taco Bell night manager Donna Brown was carrying the evening's receipts to her car. She was robbed, shot and killed in the parking lot, and the killer drove off in her car. A mask was later recovered from the car, and the prosecution made much of it at Devonia Inman's trial. Since the killer was wearing a mask, the state said, Donna Brown couldn’t have identified him. But he shot her in the face anyway — "like stepping on an insect," the DA said.

Many years later, with Devonia Inman in prison for the murder, that same mask would figure in a stunning revelation about the case.

It’s all explained in the third episode of the AJC’s exclusive podcast “Breakdown: Murder Below the Gnat Line.” You can download it on iTunes free of charge, or stream it directly from the AJC right here.