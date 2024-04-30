Breakdown Podcast

‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Case is Submitted’

On the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast: Does Trump have absolute immunity from prosecution? The Supreme Court hears the arguments.
Chief Justice John Roberts and the Supreme Court heard presidential immunity arguments that could affect the Fulton County prosecution of former President Donald Trump. Those arguments and other developments are covered in the latest episode of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP file)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

49 minutes ago

The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast focuses on the presidential immunity arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court.

How the nation’s highest court decides the issue — whether former President Donald Trump has absolute immunity from prosecution - directly impacts the election interference case brought against him in Fulton County.

Episode 39 — “The Case is Submitted” — of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” also covers a highly unusual appearance during oral arguments before the Georgia Supreme Court.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast
