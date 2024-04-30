‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Case is Submitted’

The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast focuses on the presidential immunity arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court.
How the nation’s highest court decides the issue — whether former President Donald Trump has absolute immunity from prosecution - directly impacts the election interference case brought against him in Fulton County.
Episode 39 — “The Case is Submitted” — of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” also covers a highly unusual appearance during oral arguments before the Georgia Supreme Court.
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.
Credit: Miguel Martinez