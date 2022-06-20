BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-285 in DeKalb County
ajc logo
X

‘Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury’ Ep. 1: The Jan. 2 phone call

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger received a call from President Trump on Jan. 2, 2021, when Trump told him to "find" him 11,800 votes to overturn the election results. The AJC's ninth season of the "Breakdown" podcast explores what happened next and whether a crime was committed during the call. (Brynn Anderson / AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger received a call from President Trump on Jan. 2, 2021, when Trump told him to "find" him 11,800 votes to overturn the election results. The AJC's ninth season of the "Breakdown" podcast explores what happened next and whether a crime was committed during the call. (Brynn Anderson / AP)

Breakdown Podcast
54 minutes ago
New season of the AJC podcast examines Donald Trump’s call to Brad Raffensperger

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was sitting in his kitchen on the afternoon of Jan. 2, 2021, when he received a phone call from the White House.

President Donald Trump, his chief of staff and some of his lawyers were on the line. During the conversation, Trump told Raffensperger to “find” him 11,780 votes to overturn the election results. That was one more than the 11,779-vote margin that gave Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes to President Joe Biden and turned Georgia Democratic for the first time since 1992.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s award-winning Breakdown podcast returns for its ninth season – The Trump Grand Jury – to cover an investigation into that hourlong phone call as well as other events in Georgia that happened in the weeks following Election Day.

A special-purpose grand jury has been convened in Fulton County by District Attorney Fani Willis. It will hear testimony in the coming months and ultimately recommend whether Willis should seek criminal charges against Trump and his allies.

No former president has ever been indicted for a crime, so this case is almost certainly one for the history books.

Episode One explores what happened during the phone call between Trump and Raffensperger as well as another call made to Frances Watson, the secretary of state’s lead elections investigator. Both conversations were recorded.

ExploreThe latest on the Trump grand jury probe

The AJC’s legal affairs reporter, Bill Rankin, returns as the host of Season 9 of the Breakdown podcast. He is joined by senior reporter Tamar Hallerman, who covered the Trump White House when she was the newspaper’s Washington correspondent.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it on your computer in the player above.

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast

Editors' Picks
Braves closer Kenley Jansen is always learning 18h ago
Braves outfielder Michael Harris has fun collecting headbands
Marietta family of 3 killed in fiery east Georgia single-vehicle crash
18h ago
BTS break sparks debate on activism, military exemptions
2h ago
BTS break sparks debate on activism, military exemptions
2h ago
Veteran journalist Katherine Landergan joins the AJC as its Health and Safety Net...
56m ago
The Latest
‘Breakdown’ Ep. 19: Life in prison
‘Breakdown’ special episode: Devonia Inman is a free man
Listen to Season 8 of the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast
Featured
VIDEO THUMBNAIL ONLY

Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top