‘Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury’ Ep. 1: The Jan. 2 phone call

No former president has ever been indicted for a crime, so this case is almost certainly one for the history books.

Episode One explores what happened during the phone call between Trump and Raffensperger as well as another call made to Frances Watson, the secretary of state’s lead elections investigator. Both conversations were recorded.

The AJC’s legal affairs reporter, Bill Rankin, returns as the host of Season 9 of the Breakdown podcast. He is joined by senior reporter Tamar Hallerman, who covered the Trump White House when she was the newspaper’s Washington correspondent.

