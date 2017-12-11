‘Breakdown’ S06, Ep. 2: Voice of a killer?

In this sixth season of our Breakdown podcast, AJC Editor-in-Chief Kevin Riley details Berhalter’s pursuit of the man he believes to be the killer. The latest episode went live early Monday. In it, Riley also reveals how the top editor at a major metropolitan newspaper came to be so closely involved in a murder case.

An image of Nicholas Benton from the supplemental report on the murders of Reggie Coicou and Quincy "Fat" Wytche, from the supplemental report by the Atlanta Police Department. Credit: Atlanta Police Department Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Berhalter knew the identities of the two dead men. He also knew the name of the car’s driver, who bolted from the vehicle when the shooting started and began running up I-285. Carlton Redding was captured on the Perimeter Highway after a police car ran into him, and Berhalter was able to interview him shortly after Redding was taken into custody. But the detective didn’t have an ID on the fourth man, the shooter. After the shootings, that fourth man had jumped into another car at the Burger King and driven away. (Read the indictment below.)

But cellphone records and video surveillance gave Berhalter the first clues to the suspect’s identity.

Episode 2 includes audio of the detective’s first contact with the suspect – and his mother. The Q&A session took place in the mom’s living room.

