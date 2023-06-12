Politics

Patricia Murphy joined the AJC’s politics team in 2020 from CQ-Roll Call, where she was a nationally syndicated political columnist. Previously, she was the Capitol Hill Bureau Chief for Politics Daily, a columnist for Newsweek/ Daily Beast, and a contributor to Garden & Gun and the Washington Post. Before working in journalism, Patricia was a staffer for three U.S. senators. An Atlanta native, Patricia graduated from The Westminster Schools and Vanderbilt University, and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

