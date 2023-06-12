error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
BreakingNews
Trial against training center protester delayed
Patricia Murphy staff image
Patricia Murphy
Politics
Email
Patricia Murphy joined the AJC’s politics team in 2020 from CQ-Roll Call, where she was a nationally syndicated political columnist. Previously, she was the Capitol Hill Bureau Chief for Politics Daily, a columnist for Newsweek/ Daily Beast, and a contributor to Garden & Gun and the Washington Post. Before working in journalism, Patricia was a staffer for three U.S. senators. An Atlanta native, Patricia graduated from The Westminster Schools and Vanderbilt University, and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
Latest from Patricia Murphy
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top