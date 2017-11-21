‘Breakdown’ S05 Ep. 1: The Tex McIver case

Claud "Tex" McIver and his wife Diane in an undated photo.

The podcast recounts how McIver held three auctions to sell off his wife's enormous collection of clothing and jewelry; how a spokesman for the attorney said Tex had asked Diane to hand him his gun because he was concerned that Black Lives Matter protesters might be demonstrating nearby; and how McIver called potential witnesses to talk about what they planned to say.

» McIver shooting a tale of love, race and class

» Tex McIver in limbo as police investigation continues

» McIver faced charges in 1990 shooting of teens' car

» Did McIver try to influence witnesses? Listen to the calls

In that first episode, you’ll hear McIver’s voice breaking as he talks about the night his wife died. You’ll hear the voice of the woman who was driving the McIvers’ vehicle when the gun went off. You’ll hear about the frantic efforts to keep Diane alive.

And you'll hear the voices of Bill Rankin, the AJC legal affairs writer who hosted three earlier seasons of Breakdown, and Craig Schneider, the AJC staff writer who has followed every step of the McIver saga. Rankin and Schneider co-host the podcast and will explore every detail of the case as it heads to trial.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Join the Breakdown Podcast Facebook group for more AJC coverage and behind-the-scenes looks at previous Breakdown seasons.