‘Breakdown’ S01 Ep. 4: Interlude--Of prison riots and mountain trackers

In this episode, we take a detour from the case in order to introduce you to some of the players who came to Chapman's aid and learn why they took on the case for free.

In this first season of Breakdown, senior legal affairs writer Bill Rankin goes deep inside the Chapman case, exploring where the criminal justice system broke down. You can listen to the Breakdown podcast below, or visit www.ajcbreakdown.com for the first four episodes, plus photos, articles, videos and more related information.