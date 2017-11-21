‘Breakdown’ S05 Ep. 2.5: McIver trial delayed, with fireworks

McIver is charged with malice murder in the shooting death of his wife, Atlanta corporate executive Diane McIver. He says the shooting was a tragic accident.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said he decided to delay McIver’s trial until March 5 because both sides needed more time to prepare.

On the prosecution side, the state wants time to review the contents of 30 boxes of material its investigators seized from McIver. Chief Assistant District Attorney Clint Rucker says the boxes may contain evidence of a financial motive for Diane McIver’s murder. The defense, meanwhile, needs time to review 90,000 emails from Diane’s corporate account — emails that were just recently delivered to the defense by the prosecution. McIver’s defense team will be looking for evidence of warm or loving exchanges between the McIvers.

This fifth season of “Breakdown” will go on hiatus after Monday until a week before the McIver trial begins.

