LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Goodbye for Now’

The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast looks at the elections of two of the most prominent players in the racketeering conspiracy case against former President Donald Trump.
District Attorney Fani Willis faces a challenge in the Democratic primary and Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is being challenged in a non-partisan race to be decided on May 21.
Episode 41 — “Goodbye For Now” — also takes a brief trip down memory lane, hitting some of the highlights of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment.”
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com