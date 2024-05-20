Breakdown Podcast

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Goodbye for Now’

The AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ looks at the election campaigns of DA Willis and Judge McAfee, and hits highlights of the past podcast season.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis waves from last month's Inman Park Parade. Willis and Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee are each up for election, the subject of the latest episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

32 minutes ago

The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast looks at the elections of two of the most prominent players in the racketeering conspiracy case against former President Donald Trump.

District Attorney Fani Willis faces a challenge in the Democratic primary and Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is being challenged in a non-partisan race to be decided on May 21.

Episode 41 — “Goodbye For Now” — also takes a brief trip down memory lane, hitting some of the highlights of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment.”

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast
