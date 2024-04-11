BreakingNews
First round of the Masters delayed
Breakdown Podcast

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Appeal’

The AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast covers a First Amendment challenge by Trump’s attorney and a new attempt to remove DA Willis from the case.
Fulton County prosecutor Donald Wakeford, seen here in 2022, recently defended Fulton's prosecution of former President Donald Trump during a hearing on whether to drop the charges on First Amendment grounds. Wakeford argued that Trump's actions, not his words, created a pattern of criminal conduct. The latest episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast covers the hearing and more. (Hyosub Shin/2022 AJC photo)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Fulton County prosecutor Donald Wakeford, seen here in 2022, recently defended Fulton's prosecution of former President Donald Trump during a hearing on whether to drop the charges on First Amendment grounds. Wakeford argued that Trump's actions, not his words, created a pattern of criminal conduct. The latest episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast covers the hearing and more. (Hyosub Shin/2022 AJC photo)
30 minutes ago

The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast focuses on a First Amendment challenge by former President Donald Trump’s lead attorney.

Lawyer Steve Sadow argues at a hearing that Trump should not be prosecuted for core political speech. Fulton County prosecutor Donald Wakeford counters that the former president is not being prosecuted just for what he said, but for engaging in a pattern of criminal conduct to interfere with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Episode 38 — “The Appeal” — of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” also looks at attempts by the defense to get the Georgia Court of Appeals to take a pretrial challenge to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis and her office. And jury expert Denise de la Rue considers the ramifications in Fulton County of the upcoming hush money trial against Trump in New York.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast
Editors' Picks

UPDATE
Nearly 60,000 without power in metro Atlanta due to storms

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

First round of the Masters delayed
21m ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Trump caught up in national abortion debate as he arrives in Atlanta

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia joins GOP states’ lawsuit over Biden’s college debt relief plan

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia joins GOP states’ lawsuit over Biden’s college debt relief plan

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as most at risk from Wall Street investment in housing
The Latest

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Your Burning Questions’
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Merchant Speaks Out’
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Fani’s Choice’
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Across the US, awe unites during the darkness of a total solar eclipse
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well