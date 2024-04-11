LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Appeal’

The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast focuses on a First Amendment challenge by former President Donald Trump’s lead attorney.

Lawyer Steve Sadow argues at a hearing that Trump should not be prosecuted for core political speech. Fulton County prosecutor Donald Wakeford counters that the former president is not being prosecuted just for what he said, but for engaging in a pattern of criminal conduct to interfere with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Episode 38 — “The Appeal” — of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” also looks at attempts by the defense to get the Georgia Court of Appeals to take a pretrial challenge to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis and her office. And jury expert Denise de la Rue considers the ramifications in Fulton County of the upcoming hush money trial against Trump in New York.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.