ajc logo
X

‘Breakdown’ Ep. 2: ‘A force of nature’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is the subject of the second episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Breakdown podcast. Willis is overseeing the investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies. (Jenni Girtman / AJC file)

Combined ShapeCaption
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is the subject of the second episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Breakdown podcast. Willis is overseeing the investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies. (Jenni Girtman / AJC file)

Breakdown Podcast
12 minutes ago
Fulton County DA Fani Willis takes the spotlight in Trump probe. Plus, what is a special purpose grand jury?

The second episode of “The Trump Grand Jury,” the ninth season of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast, focuses on the woman who is overseeing the investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis grew up in courtrooms, tagging along with her father, an attorney. When Willis became a prosecutor, she rose through the ranks at the Fulton DA’s Office prosecuting homicide and sexual assault cases.

In 2014, Willis oversaw one of the most high-profile cases in state history: the Atlanta Public Schools test-cheating scandal. Thirty-five educators were indicted under the state’s racketeering laws. Many pleaded guilty and of the 12 who went to trial, 11 were convicted.

“I’m still not totally sure how she did it, but she did it,” said Atlanta lawyer John Floyd, a racketeering law expert who assisted Willis in the test-cheating trial. “She was a bit of a force of nature in the sense that she was completely committed to the case.”

ExploreThe latest on the Trump grand jury probe

Episode 2 will also explain exactly how a special purpose grand jury operates and what it can and cannot do. It will also tell listeners how they will know if, after it adjourns, it is recommending criminal charges be brought.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it on your computer in the player above.

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast

Editors' Picks
Man convicted of guards’ murders kills himself in prison, officials say8h ago
Briefs: Davi Crimmins off Weiss’ podcast network; Mz. Shyneka on WE-TV; no more ‘Woke’
15h ago
Spalding sheriff requests GBI investigation of marshal accused of killing dog
10h ago
More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems
6h ago
More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems
6h ago
Pulse oximeter inaccuracies bring into question equity in health care
32m ago
The Latest
‘Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury’ Ep. 1: The Jan. 2 phone call
‘Breakdown’ Ep. 19: Life in prison
‘Breakdown’ special episode: Devonia Inman is a free man
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top