‘Breakdown’ podcast: How Georgia lets citizens arrest fellow citizens

During a press conference, District Attorney Joyette Holmes said prosecutors called Arbery’s relatives as soon as the indictment was returned.

“Of course, just with everything that’s going on around the country, with the judicial emergency that’s in place, they had no idea when some of the next steps would happen,” Holes said. “So, to get that phone call that we were able to call in a grand jury and to do it safely and that they returned a true bill, they were extremely happy about that.”

The episode also explores the controversial history of Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law, which the three men are certain to invoke as a main part of their defense. Also, a judge hears an unsuccessful plea from Bryan’s lawyer to release his client on bond pending trial.

