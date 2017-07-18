‘Breakdown’ S03, Ep. 3: Why would a doctor abuse his patients?

This week: Compulsion. Why would a doctor risk his career, possibly even his freedom, by repeatedly sexually abusing patients or office employees?
The AJC's Johnny Edwards explores that question in Episode 3 of Season 3 of our exclusive podcast "Breakdown." As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has shown in its prize-winning investigative series, Doctors & Sex Abuse, physicians accused of such behavior with patients or employees often continue practicing medicine.
In the case of former Atlanta doctor Narendra K. Gupta, Edwards has documented allegations of Gupta’s sexual improprieties going back more than 20 years and involving as many as 18 women.
“He has a godlike image of himself,” said a former colleague in Ohio, Dr. Norman Moser. “And I think that his narcissism creates an environment where he feels he’s above everybody else, and for that reason, he deserves to behave the way he behaves.”
You can listen to Episode 3 right here. It’s also available on iTunes and other podcast networks.