‘Breakdown’ S03, Ep. 3: Why would a doctor abuse his patients?

The AJC's Johnny Edwards explores that question in Episode 3 of Season 3 of our exclusive podcast "Breakdown." As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has shown in its prize-winning investigative series, Doctors & Sex Abuse, physicians accused of such behavior with patients or employees often continue practicing medicine.

In the case of former Atlanta doctor Narendra K. Gupta, Edwards has documented allegations of Gupta’s sexual improprieties going back more than 20 years and involving as many as 18 women.