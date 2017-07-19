X

‘Breakdown’ S01 Ep.1: Railroad justice in a railroad town

ajc.com

News | July 19, 2017
By Bill Rankin, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bremen, Ga., is a railroad crossroads – a pass-through city where what’s arriving generally is also what’s departing. It’s also where Justin Chapman was accused of burning his own house and killing his elderly neighbor in the process.

Chapman is now serving life in prison, but an impressive legal team has formed, free of charge, to win his freedom. Why? They’re convinced he didn't do it. Whether guilty or not, one thing is clear: Chapman did not receive a fair trial.

In this first season of Breakdown, senior legal affairs writer Bill Rankin goes deep inside the Chapman case, exploring where the criminal justice system broke down. You can listen to the Breakdown podcast below, or at www.ajcbreakdown.com, where you'll find photos, articles, videos and documents relating to the Chapman case.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.