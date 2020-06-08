A running list of Atlanta restaurants that have permanently closed amid coronavirus pandemic

Arizona's. The Stonecrest restaurant closed permanently after 15 years in business, less than a year into new ownership.

Beni's Cubano - East Cobb. The East Cobb location of the Cuban restaurant shuttered in May. A downtown Atlanta location remains open.

Big Ketch - Roswell. The original Buckhead location of the seafood restaurant remains open.

Big Pie in the Sky. The Roswell location of the pizza spot closed permanently after an initial temporary closure. A location in Kennesaw remains open.

Blaxican. The Peachtree Corners Mexican-soul food spot closed due to the pandemic, but its food truck and catering business remain open.

Bread and Butter Bakery - The Marietta Square Market location closed permanently in May. The original Covington location remains open.

Brezza Cucina.

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar - Roswell. C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar- Vinings and Hugo's Oyster Bar, will remain open. The restaurant group is also set to open a C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar in the Sandy Springs' Modera complex this fall.

Cacao Cafe. The retail outpost of chocolate maker Cacao Atlanta Chocolate Co. is closed, but customers can still purchase chocolate online at cacaoatlanta.com.

Cafe Sunflower. The longtime Atlanta vegetarian restaurant closed its Sandy Springs location after 25 years. Its Buckhead location remains open for takeout.

The Canteen. The micro food hall from the team behind The General Muir and Wood's Chapel BBQ closed its doors in Midtown's Tech Square.

Dantanna's Downtown. The sports bar closed in CNN Center after more than a decade. The original Buckhead location remains open.

Duke's Bar & Grill. The Crabapple restaurant from chef Todd Hogan will redirect employees to Hogan's two other restaurants, which will remain open, according to Fox 5.

Ebrik Coffee Room. The coffee shop on Georgia State University's campus closed after six years. The status of a Decatur location has not yet been determined, though a spot inside the Michael C. Carlos Museum on Emory University's campus is slated to reopen in the future.

Endive Publik House. Loring Heights eatery Endive Publik House decided to close indefinitely in August, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported.

Genki Noodles and Sushi. The Virginia-Highland location of the sushi restaurant permanently closed in July.

Georgia Grille. The Buckhead restaurant closed its doors after 30 years at the end of April. It is not clear if loss of business during the pandemic led the eatery to close.

Georgian Club. Formed in 1982, The Georgian Club was Atlanta's first suburban city club and was comprised of roughly 30 community and business leaders.

Gio’s Chicken Siciliana. The popular chicken concept from Antico Pizza owner Giovanni Di Palma will not reopen at The Battery Atlanta at Truist Park.

Greater Good BBQ. The Tucker location of the barbecue eatery has closed, with the Buckhead location remaining open, What Now Atlanta reports.

The Harp. The restaurant on Memorial Drive closed in June, What Now Atlanta reports.

Highland Bakery. The Decatur location of the Atlanta chain closed in July.

Jack's New Yorker Deli. The Marietta location closed permanently after 13 years in business, the Marietta Daily Journal reports. Locations in Buckhead and Smyrna remain open.

Krog Bar and Rathbun's. Owner and chef Kevin Rathbun said the closures of his two oldest concepts were the result of a lease dispute rather than the economic effects of COVID-19. He plans to reopen his two other restaurants, KR Steakbar and Kevin Rathbun Steak, in June.

Lucky's Burger and Brew. The Emory Village location decided not to renew its lease after closing temporarily in March. Lucky's locations in Brookhaven, Roswell and Marietta remain open.

Mother Bar + Kitchen. The Old Fourth Ward bar closed after eight years.

Noble Fin. The seafood restaurant closed in Peachtree Corners in June.

Pananhar Bangladeshi Cuisine. The Bangladeshi restaurant closed its doors on Buford Highway after nearly 20 years.

Public School 404. The West Midtown restaurant closed May 15 after opening in 2017.

Ri Ra Irish Pub. The decision to close the Midtown establishment was reportedly made before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Simon's Restaurant. The Midtown restaurant, which served a menu of Southern dishes, closed May 19.

Street Taco - The full-service Mexican restaurant inside Marietta Square Market closed permanently.

Sweet Tomatoes. The buffet franchise that has had locations in Georgia for years, announced it will close all of its nearly 100 locations due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tap & Six. The Roswell craft tap house is set to close June 14, just a few months after celebrating its second anniversary.

TJ's Sports Bar and Grill. The Roswell spot closed after 30 years after failing to come to terms on a lease.

Tanaka Ramen. The Brookhaven restaurant decided not to reopen after initially temporarily closing in March due to the pandemic, Tomorrow’s News Today reported.

Tassa Roti Shop. The Alpharetta location of the Caribbean restaurant closed in late April. The Marietta location remains open.

Ted's Montana Grill, Cumberland and Decatur - The Atlanta-based chain shuttered two of its local locations due to the economic impacts of coronavirus. Eleven metro Atlanta locations remain open.

Tin Lizzy's Cantina - Emory Point. Nine other metro Atlanta locations of the Mexican restaurant remain open.

Uncle Julio's - The Mexican chain exited the Atlanta market after announcing its locations in Sandy Springs and on Peachtree Road in Buckhead would not reopen.

US Cafe. The Buckhead location, which opened in 2010, has closed, with two Smyrna locations remaining open.

Zinburger - The chain made the decision to permanently close most of its East Coast locations, including metro Atlant restaurants at Lenox Square and in Dunwoody.

RELATED: