Grindhouse Killer Burgers to open in Brookhaven this week

“We are crazy excited to bring Grindhouse Killer Burgers to the Brookhaven community,” Grindhouse Killer Burgers’ owner Alex Brounstein said in a prepared statement. “Throughout the years we’ve had far more requests for expansion from the Brookhaven neighborhood than by any other. We recognize there is a lot going on in the world right now, it goes without saying that first and foremost, Grindhouse aims to keep our staff, customers and community safe in the face of COVID-19, and we are doing all we can to do our part by keeping our dining room and patio closed for the time being. With that said, life is short and burgers and beer are the ultimate comfort food.”

Grindhouse’s menu features a variety of specialty burgers including the Grindhouse Style (American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, pickles and Grindhouse sauce) and the Hillbilly Style (pimento cheese, jalapenos, Texas-style chili and onions) on a choice of beef, turkey, black bean and quinoa or Impossible patty. There are also a variety of toppings for a build-your-own burger option, as well as sides, snacks, boozy milkshakes, craft beer, wine and pre-bottled adult beverages to-go.