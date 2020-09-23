The Shed at Glenwood closed in Atlanta after more than a decade

A Glenwood Park staple has permanently closed.
The Shed at Glenwood, located at 475 Bill Kennedy Way, initially closed its doors in March in response to the threat of the coronavirus.
“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic we could not responsibly and safely stay open,” co-owner Rich Spillane said in a prepared statement. “It was a difficult decision to shut our doors and we appreciate the support the community gave us while we were open.”
Bell Auctioneers confirmed that the restaurant’s equipment will be auctioned online through Oct. 6.
Open since 2008, The Shed served a farm-to-table menu of new American cuisine including burgers, pasta, fish and chicken.
AJC dining editor Ligaya Figueras gave The Shed two out of four stars when she reviewed it in 2016. She was impressed by then-executive chef Justin Dixon (who now oversees the kitchen at Grant Park restaurant Wonderkid), writing “I’ll be back to eat up what Dixon has to say through food.”
The Shed at Glenwood is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Bone Lick Southern Kitchen in Old Fourth Ward, Amsterdam Cafe in Midtown and Hazel Jane’s on the Eastside Beltline.
Several food and beverage concepts have opened in Glenwood Park in the last month, including Vesper Bar, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Yaaas Cookies. In addition, Kevin Gillespie’s neighborhood restaurant Gunshow recently reopened for dine-in and takeout service.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author