Three Buckhead restaurants closed since March won’t reopen

Doraku and Qing Mu are permanently closed at the Buckhead Village District development on East Paces Ferry Road, and Cook Hall on the bottom floor of the W Atlanta Buckhead hotel at 3377 Peachtree Road NE won’t reopen, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported. A representative for Buckhead Village District confirmed the Doraku and Qing Mu closures to the AJC. A representative for Cook Hall was not immediately available for comment, though a W Atlanta Buckhead employee confirmed the closure.

Open since 2016, Doraku and Qing Mu were both concepts from Aoki Group, owned by Kevin Aoki, son of wrestler and Benihana founder Rocky Aoki.