FROGS Cantina closes in Midtown after 15 years

Longtime Midtown Tex-Mex bar and restaurant FROGS Cantina has permanently closed in Midtown.
The Dec. 20 closure was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page:
Popular among Atlanta’s LGBTQ community, FROGS was located at 931 Monroe Drive in the Midtown Promenade development. It served a variety of tacos, salads, nachos and other Tex-Mex staples, with margaritas as the focus of its full-service bar.
FROGS is the second eatery to close at Midtown Promenade this month; Ah-Ma’s Taiwanese Kitchen closed Dec. 21 after six years in operation.
North Carolina-based real estate investment company Asana Partners, which acquired the development in early 2019, planned to overhaul the shopping center in 2020. Richards Variety Store and Tuesday Morning closed earlier this year.
FROGS owner Clint Barrow and a representative for Asana Partners were not immediately available for comment.
FROGS Cantina and Ah-Ma are the latest food and beverage concept casualties in metro Atlanta due, in part, to the economic impact of the coronavirus. Other recent closures include Foundation Social Eatery in Roswell, Kouzina Christos in Marietta, Tea House Formosa in Doraville, and Doraku, Qing Mu and Cook Hall in Buckhead.
