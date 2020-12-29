FROGS Cantina closes in Midtown after 15 years

Popular among Atlanta’s LGBTQ community, FROGS was located at 931 Monroe Drive in the Midtown Promenade development. It served a variety of tacos, salads, nachos and other Tex-Mex staples, with margaritas as the focus of its full-service bar.

FROGS is the second eatery to close at Midtown Promenade this month; Ah-Ma’s Taiwanese Kitchen closed Dec. 21 after six years in operation.