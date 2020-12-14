Foundation Social Eatery to close this month in Roswell, with plans to relocate

Chef/owner Mel Toledo opened Foundation Social Eatery in early 2014 at 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, with a menu featuring French, Italian and Southern influences.

Toledo said he thinks Foundation Social Eatery “hasn’t been as successful as it should be” in part because of the “huge division” between east and west Roswell, with Georgia 400 as the dividing line, and residents staying on their respective sides of the city.

“When we first opened, we were the only restaurant in the area, and we had an ocean of people to pull from,” he said. “As more restaurants opened, that pool has become a puddle.”

Foundation has been open since June for limited dine-in service as well as takeout after temporarily closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Toledo said that while lease issues are the driving force behind the restaurant’s closure, the pandemic “certainly didn’t help.”

He’s currently scouting locations inside the perimeter, where he thinks Foundation Social Eatery will be more well-received and is hoping to be operating again within a year.

Foundation Social Eatery is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due in part to the economic impact of the coronavirus. Other recent closures include Kouzina Christos in Marietta, Tea House Formosa in Doraville, Doraku, Qing Mu and Cook Hall in Buckhead, Ammazza in Decatur, Donetto in West Midtown and Rise-N-Dine in Emory Village.

