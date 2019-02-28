Get your Cajun food fix at these 16 metro Atlanta restaurants

1169 Canton St., Roswell. 770-594-0655, adelescajun.com

BayouQ. Open since summer 2020, BayouQ offers a menu featuring a cross-section of tradtional barbecue and Louisiana cuisine. Look for shrimp and grits, po’boy sandwiches, roux-based gumbo, housemade sausage, oysters and smoked meats served alongside sides like barbecue beans, coleslaw, cornbread and creole mac ‘n’ cheese.

982 Canton St., Roswell. 678-694-8330, bayouq.com/

Big Easy Grille -- Chow down on dishes such as gumbo, po'boys, fried alligator and crawfish etouffe, and check out brunch specials including bayou benedict and Cajun Bloody Marys and margaritas.

1193 Collier Road, Atlanta. 404-352-2777, bigeasygrille.com

Bon Ton -- Go for something a little offbeat with this New Orleans-style Vietnamese-Creole restaurant that serves up dishes including a Nashville hot oyster roll, a Cajun shrimp burger, crawfish smoked Gouda mac and cheese, and an unusual applewood-smoked snow crab preparation.

674 Myrtle St. N.E., Atlanta. bontonatl.com/.

Cafe Bourbon St. Find the food truck serving up New Orleans-inspired specialties including jambalaya egg rolls, chicken and beignets, Bourbon wings and fried shrimp parked most days at the Triton Yards food truck park.

1318 Sylvan Road, Atlanta. cafebourbonst.com/

Flatlands Bourbon & Bayou -- This spot from husband and wife Jodi and Vinny Chieco serves up creole classics including shrimp andouille, blackened redfish and po’ boys.

52B N. Main St., Alpharetta. 470-242-5458, flatlands52.com/

Frank's Cajun & Soul Kitchen -- The cajun cuisine at this family-owned restaurant, named for owner David Simmons' father, shares a menu with Southern and soul food specialties. Cajun dishes include the fried fish and chicken platters and po'boys, as well as boudin balls with creole tartar sauce.

1175 Powder Springs St., Marietta. 678-383-6703, frankscajunsoul.com

Hugo's Oyster Bar -- The Cajun seafood restaurant offers classics including po'boys, muffulettas and Cajun-prepared seafood, as well as Sunday brunch dishes and drinks including Eggs Sardou, oyster benedict. gin fizz and milk punch.

10360 Alpharetta St, Roswell. 770-993-5922. hugosoysterbar.com/

RC's Chargrilled Oysters at Hugo's Oyster Bar. / AJC file photo Credit: Yvonne Zusel Credit: Yvonne Zusel

The Juicy Crab -- Get your fill of Cajun-style seafood boils, fried fish and more.

Locations in Conyers, Douglasville, Duluth, East Point, Fayetteville, Kennesaw, McDonough and Smyrna. thejuicycrab.com

Just Loaf'n. The popular food truck and brick-and-mortar offers a variety of po'boys and other Cajun sandwiches, as well as sides including gator bites and boudin links.

371 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, 404-537-6269 and 68 North Marietta Pkwy. NW, Marietta, 770-884-2434, justloafnpoboysga.com/

Louisiana Bistreaux -- Get a taste of New Orleans with gator bites, gumbo, eggplant atchafalaya, etouffes, blackened and fried seafood and po'boys, and stick around for bourbon bread pudding.

Locations in Decatur, Buckhead and East Point. 404-762-6755. louisianabistreaux.com

McKinnon's Louisiane Restaurant -- This Atlanta institution has been serving up New Orleans cuisine for more than 40 years. Check out the Bourbon Street Scallops, shrimp creole and crabmeat au gratin.

3209 Maple Drive, Atlanta. 404-237-1313, mckinnons.com/

The Po’Boy Shop -- Looking for authentic New Orleans po’boys? You’ll find more than a dozen options at this Decatur spot, which also offers sides including gumbo and muffuletta salad.

1369 Clairmont Road, Decatur. 678-974-8725, thepoboyshopatl.com.

Roux on Canton -- The Cajun-inspired menu features po'boys and a jambalaya-stuffed pepper.

946 Canton St., Roswell. 770-993-0007, rouxoncanton.com

Serpas True Food -- This Old Fourth Ward spot features Southern cuisine with a Louisiana twist from South Louisiana native Scott Serpas, who offer up flash-fried oysters and beignets and a creole omelet for brunch.

659 Auburn Ave. NE #501, Atlanta. 404-688, 0040, serpasrestaurant.com/

