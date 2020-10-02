Tavern at Phipps permanently closes after 30 years

Longtime restaurant Tavern at Phipps has closed at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.
The restaurant’s closure, first reported by Tomorrow’s News Today, was due to “timing and the pandemic,” Amber Stewart, director of marketing for CentraArchy Restaurants, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“It was a hard decision to move forward with," she said. “We really tried to reopen. Tavern at Phipps really made its mark on Atlanta.”
Stewart said that the restaurant, which had been closed since mid-March because of COVID-19, could reopen in a new location in the next couple of years.
“Nearly three decades ago we set out to create an environment with upscale food, a lively bar and generous hospitality,” said Vince Van Brunt, CEO of CentraArchy Restaurants, in a prepared statement. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done and the memories we have helped create for so many. I want to thank each and every one on our team, guests and partners over the years who have shared in our success.”
In addition to its popular happy hours, Tavern at Phipps served a menu offering a variety of sandwiches, salads, pastas and steaks.
Stewart said all Tavern at Phipps employees were offered positions at other CentraArchy Restaurants eateries.
The South Carolina-based restaurant group’s portfolio of Atlanta restaurants includes Joey D’s Oak Room in Dunwoody, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary next month with some socially-distanced events, as well as New York Prime in Buckhead. CentraArchy also owns eateries in South Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Louisiana.
CentraArchy closed locations of its concept California Dreaming in Kennesaw and Duluth within the past two years.
The Tavern at Phipps is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include The Shed at Glenwood, Bone Lick Southern Kitchen in Old Fourth Ward and Amsterdam Cafe in Midtown.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author