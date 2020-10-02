Tavern at Phipps permanently closes after 30 years

In addition to its popular happy hours, Tavern at Phipps served a menu offering a variety of sandwiches, salads, pastas and steaks.

Stewart said all Tavern at Phipps employees were offered positions at other CentraArchy Restaurants eateries.

The South Carolina-based restaurant group’s portfolio of Atlanta restaurants includes Joey D’s Oak Room in Dunwoody, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary next month with some socially-distanced events, as well as New York Prime in Buckhead. CentraArchy also owns eateries in South Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Louisiana.

CentraArchy closed locations of its concept California Dreaming in Kennesaw and Duluth within the past two years.

The Tavern at Phipps is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include The Shed at Glenwood, Bone Lick Southern Kitchen in Old Fourth Ward and Amsterdam Cafe in Midtown.

