Atlanta Orders In: Ammazza closes Decatur store, but still offers terrific pizzas at Edgewood

Meanwhile, all is not lost.

Paul Kelly runs the takeout table at Ammazza, with help from 6-year-old Teddy Connerty, daughter of owner Hugh Connerty. “She loves to talk to customers,” Connerty said. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Thanks to a couple of thoughtful improvements, and an already well-established foothold in the vegan pizza market, Edgewood’s sales have “at least tripled,” Connerty said.

In addition to its pre-existing patio, Ammazza has “wrapped” its exterior in tents, and soon will add space heaters to the covered outdoor spaces. At the same time, it has taken advantage of its proximity to the Beltline, and its large parking lot, to stage some well-received drive-in events.

Ammazza owner Hugh Connerty thinks Naples-style pizza is the worst for carryout. His solution is to package his to-go pizzas in these compostable, oven-safe boxes. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Over Labor Day weekend, Wussy magazine and the Atlanta Pride Committee produced a three-day drag extravaganza. Ammazza provided food and drink. "You could order anything you want, and it was brought right to your car,” Connerty said. On Sunday, the Old Fourth Ward Artist Market set up shop in the parking lot, and on Oct. 29-31, the drive-in drag show returns for Halloween.

Connerty, 39, hopes to reinstate Ammazza’s dine-in service by Oct. 31, and will continue the drive-in option. For people who aren’t ready to eat in the dining room, and don’t want to sit outside in cold weather, he thinks drive-in dining is a welcome alternative.

He’s even figured out a way to keep the pizzas toasty.

While its Decatur store has closed permanently, Ammazza has seen a spike in to-go sales at its original store on Edgewood Avenue. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

“Napoletana, in my opinion, is the best style of pizza you can eat fresh,” he said. “I think it’s one of the worst to put in a to-go box.” Because the super-soft dough is baked at extremely high heat, the trademark thin crust with leopard charring wilts when you cover it.

If Naples-style pizza is what you’re known for, that’s not good.

Connerty’s solution is a round, vented box made from compostable sugar-cane bagasse fiber. “They are oven-safe to 425 degrees,” he said. You just rip off the lid, and within minutes your pie is pretty close to fresh-from-the-oven perfection.

“Our die-hard fans know,” Connerty said. “They just leave their oven on when they come get (their pie). And, they put it in when they go home.”

Intrigued by this notion, I tried it myself, reheating my pizzas in a 375-degree oven. Huzzah! I didn’t set my kitchen on fire. And, the pizza crust wasn’t like chewing on a toilet paper roll. The pies were every bit as good, perhaps better, as when I reviewed the restaurant in July, 2019.

After all its troubles, Ammazza hasn’t lost its edge.

AMMAZZA

Menu: Neapolitan-inspired pizzas; the takeout menu has been abbreviated somewhat, but the restaurant slowly is bringing everything back

Alcohol: yes, available to go

What I ordered: polpette (meatballs), insalata di basil, carne pizza (red sauce with pepperoni, sweet and hot Italian sausage, bacon, house mozzarella, fresh basil), fuoco bianco pizza (ricotta base with mozzarella, pepperoni, peppadew peppers, serrano peppers, fresh basil). The meatballs were dripping with mozzarella and quite delicious. I should eat more salads, starting with Ammazza’s basil version. (Pro tip: You can take home 8 ounces of the house-made creamy basil dressing for $5.) And, finally, the pizzas were beautiful, and kind of crazy good. I loved the salty Spotted Trotter charcuterie on the carne.

Service options: takeout and delivery via UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates; aiming for limited indoor seating by Oct. 31; drive-in dining on selected dates

Outdoor dining: yes, on the patio, or under tents

Mask policy: must wear a mask in the building

Address, phone: 591 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta; 404-835-2298

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

Website: ammazza.com

